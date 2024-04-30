Sophos named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

We are delighted to announce that Sophos has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR) 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49006922, April 2024).

The IDC MarketScape study evaluates the capabilities and business strategies of 19 managed detection and response service vendors, and positions Sophos in the Leaders Category. We believe this recognition demonstrates that Sophos is an ideal choice for organizations looking to elevate their defenses with a tried-and-true 24/7 expert-led managed detection and response.

Sophos was also recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50521323, February 2024) and in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50521424, March 2024).

Following the assessment, Craig Robinson, Research Vice President of Security Services, IDC, said: “Organizations looking for cost certainty, whether that is through their simplified predictable pricing method, or looking for unlimited incident response services paired with a $1M warranty, should consider utilizing Sophos for their MDR needs.”

Simplicity and flexibility

“With simple pricing and flexible service models, Sophos is named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR) 2024 Vendor Assessment for providing an easy-to-understand option for companies looking to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses and address complex security needs,” said Craig Robinson, Research Vice President of Security Services, IDC. “The recent introduction of Sophos Managed Risk also demonstrates their commitment to addressing the evolving challenges of their customers in an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.”

The IDC MarketScape evaluation refers to the flexibility and compatibility offered by Sophos Managed Detection and Response, noting that:

“Sophos MDR has expanded its detection capabilities beyond its Sophos products. Data is collected from third-party alert sources across multiple domains, which include but are not limited to endpoint, firewall, cloud, and identity. IDC recognizes that getting a complete view of attacks often requires the collection, analysis, and correlation of relevant network data along with other telemetry.”

Unlimited full-scale incident response

Sophos MDR Complete and Sophos MDR Essentials service tiers are designed to align to the customer maturity journey. With both service tiers including 24/7 expert-led investigation and response and threat hunting, the IDC MarketScape notes:

“The core differentiator of MDR Complete is that it includes a unique unmetered, full-scale incident response offering at no additional charge. The Sophos Breach Protection Warranty covers up to $1 million in response expenses for qualifying customers.”

To learn more about why Sophos was named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Detection and Response

Additional Sophos customer and analyst validation

Sophos’ recognition as a Leader in this IDC MarketScape for managed detection and response services comes on the heels of multiple customer endorsements and third-party validations, including: