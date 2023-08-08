Sophos Named Customers’ Choice for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) in the Inaugural Gartner® Voice of the Customer Peer Insights™ Report

Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) has been named Gartner® Customers’ Choice in the global analyst research firm’s first ever “Voice of the Customer” report for the managed detection and response services category.



Sophos earned a 97% “Willingness to Recommend” score—no other service provider scored higher—and had more customer reviews than the other three Customers’ Choice selections combined.

With this latest distinction, Sophos becomes the only vendor in the world to have earned Gartner Customers’ Choice for Managed Detection and Response Services, Endpoint Protection Platforms, and Network Firewalls.

The Gartner recognition comes on the heels of Sophos MDR earning the highest overall position in the Managed Detection and Response category on customer review platform G2.

More than 17,500 organizations trust Sophos MDR to defend their business, employees, customers, and data against sophisticated adversaries. With three times more MDR customers than any other cybersecurity vendor, Sophos has the experience to deliver the best possible cybersecurity outcomes.

Here are some examples of what customers had to say:

Find out more about Sophos MDR and also check out the full report.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.