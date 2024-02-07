Sophos named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses

We are delighted to announce that Sophos has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment.

This IDC MarketScape evaluates vendors based on how their endpoint prevention, EDR, and MDR capabilities meet the needs of organizations with 100 – 2,499 employees.

According to the IDC MarketScape evaluation, “Sophos should be a strong consideration for midsize businesses seeking to reduce their number of core security vendors without sacrificing security efficacy”. Read the excerpt

“With their professional and managed security services, expanded product set, and ability to integrate with existing security investments, it’s clear that Sophos understands the needs and challenges of a midsize business,” said Michael Suby, research vice president, Security & Trust, IDC. “Sophos’s comprehensive approach from prevention through recovery places Sophos on the shortlist of midsize businesses looking for an established and effective partner for security.”

Protection-first approach



We believe our continued focus on preventative security is a key contributor to Sophos’ position as a Leader in this evaluation. It provides a robust foundation for the Sophos XDR solution and the Sophos MDR service. Sophos delivers strong threat protection to significantly reduce the detection and response workload for IT admins and security analysts​.

The IDC MarketScape notes, “Sophos recently added several new capabilities: adaptive attack protection, critical attack warning, and data protection and recovery. Adaptive attack protection, introduced in early 2023, is a demonstration of Sophos’ means to disrupt hands-on-keyboard attackers while minimizing potential disruption to legitimate operations.”

The report also notes, “Sophos includes an expansive set of protection technologies (host-based firewall and IDS/IPS, device control, DLP, and encryption) as standard features in its endpoint security offering.”

Extensive and compatible security platform and ecosystem

The Sophos security platform combines an expansive portfolio of products and managed security services with compatibility with an extensive suite of third-party solutions. Organizations can detect and respond to threats using a single unified platform, leveraging the technology they need from Sophos or connecting their existing cybersecurity technologies.

“For the many midsize businesses and VARs serving midsized business that are struggling with SecOps staffing and maturity, Sophos offers the means to overcome this challenge without forcing a full vendor swap.”

We continue to expand and diversify strategic and technology partnerships to enable organizations to reduce cyber risk further. Recognizing this approach, the IDC MarketScape refers to our expanded partnerships with cyber insurance providers, helping midsize businesses address potential challenges in seeking insurance coverage.

Get the excerpt



To learn more about why Sophos was named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses, read the excerpt here.

Additional Sophos customer and analyst validation

Sophos’ recognition as a Leader in this IDC MarketScape comes on the heels of multiple customer endorsements and third-party validations, including: ​

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses (Doc ##US50521323, February 2024).