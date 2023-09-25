Sophos Named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report for Endpoint Protection Platforms

Sophos Intercept X has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report for Endpoint Protection Platforms.

Sophos earned a 4.8/5.0 rating in the report based on 451 verified reviews – no other vendor had a higher rating. Additionally, Sophos was recognized as the only Customers’ Choice vendor in the Education segment, and is also the only vendor named a Customers’ Choice across all industry segments in the report.

Access the full report here.

This latest recognition makes Sophos the only vendor to be named a Customers’ Choice in Endpoint Protection Platforms, Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services, Network Firewalls, and Mobile Threat Defense in 2023 – a testament to Sophos’ ability to deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end cybersecurity platform protecting all facets of an organization.

