Sophos named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses

We are delighted to announce that Sophos has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50521424, March 2024). This recognition comes on the heels of Sophos also being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50521323, February 2024).

The IDC MarketScape study evaluates modern endpoint security vendors’ prevention, EDR, and MDR capabilities and business strategies, with a specific focus on the requirements of small businesses.

According to the IDC MarketScape evaluation, “Sophos is a strong consideration for small businesses, particularly those with large business security requirements that have little to no in-house security expertise.” Read the excerpt

“Every organization, regardless of size, suffers from resource constraints. The stakes in cybersecurity, with small businesses in particular, are massive, and many of these companies are struggling to keep up,” said Michael Suby, research vice president, Security & Trust, IDC. “Sophos, with an expansive set of protection technologies and proven MDR service offering, is a great option to help a small business improve its security posture in whatever way fits best – either with the tools to help its experts in-house or by leveraging the expertise of the dedicated MDR security team.”

Trusted Managed Detection and Response Service

Cybersecurity is becoming so complex that most small businesses cannot keep up and need every advantage. Sophos delivers superior cybersecurity outcomes by giving customers the advantages they urgently need. Our 24/7 Managed Detection and Response service enables organizations to reduce the risks and costs associated with security incidents and data breaches that could potentially be catastrophic to small businesses.

The IDC MarketScape report notes: “Sophos MDR, already in use by over 20,000 Sophos customers, is a time-tested MDR service combined with Sophos’ engagements with cyber insurance providers delivers the confidence small businesses need to attain their endpoint security objectives without being security experts.”

Innovative Protection Capabilities



Sophos delivers strong preventative security that significantly reduces the workload resource-stretched small businesses​. We believe our continued ‘protection-first’ strategy is a key contributor to Sophos’ position as a Leader in this evaluation.

We are constantly innovating to stay ahead of the evolving and expanding attack landscape. The IDC MarketScape assessment references Sophos’ expansive set of protection technologies provided as standard features in our endpoint security offering, and calls out some of our most recent innovations:

“Even with the most diligent efforts to deflect attackers, there are no guarantees that all manner of attacks can be thwarted. Addressing this potential, Sophos recently added several new capabilities: adaptive attack protection, critical attack warning, and data protection and recovery.”

Additional Sophos customer and analyst validation

Sophos’ recognition as a Leader in this IDC MarketScape comes on the heels of multiple customer endorsements and third-party validations, including: ​

