Sophos named a Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Frost Radar™ for Global Managed Detection and Response

Sophos’ market-leading Managed Detection and Response offering continues to go from strength to strength, with over 20,000 organizations worldwide now protected by the service.

Industry analysts agree. We are delighted to announce that Sophos has been named a Leader by Frost & Sullivan in their 2024 Frost Radar™ report for Global Managed Detection and Response.

According to Frost & Sullivan, Sophos stands out as an MDR leader for:

Flexibility Citing Sophos’ expansive integrations with both native and third-party technologies, the report also highlights the flexibility of our MDR response modes and subscription tiers. Support for Microsoft Environments The evaluation calls out Sophos’ ability to deliver MDR services for Microsoft environments as an advantage, with the expertise to investigate and respond to Microsoft security alerts across endpoint, cloud, and identity sources, among others. Unlimited Incident Response Frost & Sullivan highlights a powerful differentiator of Sophos MDR: “To go a step beyond the traditional functionalities and responsibilities of MDR platforms, Sophos delivers unmetered incident response services as part of its core offering”. Rapid Growth Acknowledging our success in the market, the report notes that Sophos is “growing faster than average in the already fast-growing MDR market”, thanks to our channel-best approach and thought leadership. “Sophos’ hybrid take on MDR telemetry and data sources follows the company’s evolution path for its XDR solution and fits the MDR space exceedingly well.”

Continued Industry Recognition

Sophos MDR continues to garner high praise from experts across the industry. In addition to this Frost & Sullivan recognition, Sophos is proud to be:

A Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Managed Detection and Response

Rated the Number 1 MDR solution by customers in the G2 Winter 2024 Grid Reports

Named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services

