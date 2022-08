自動車部品メーカーを襲った Lockbit、Hive、BlackCat によるトリプル攻撃

著者について

Linda is an incident lead in the Rapid Response team at Sophos, with experience working in digital forensics and incident response projects within police, industry, academia, and government. Before joining Sophos, Linda worked as a detective for a regional police service in a technological crime unit. Linda works as a part-time professor in a cybersecurity analytics college program and is the founder of Codify Zone, a tech-education company where children learn computer science and programming. Linda’s passion for education and security has led her to obtain a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and 20+ related certifications in infosec and digital forensics.