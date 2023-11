Identifier les attaques de stratégie de groupe

À propos de l’auteur

Syed Zaidi is a senior analyst with over fifteen years of experience working in DFIR (Digital Forensic and Incident Response), and IT (Information Technology). He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering with an emphasis in computer systems, network security and telecommunications, as well as multiple incident response, digital forensics, and threat hunting-related certifications. He is passionate about security and takes great pride in mentoring like-minded individuals.