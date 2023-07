Clop es el número uno, ¿pero por cuánto tiempo?

Acerca del autor

David Wallace is a Senior Threat Intelligence Analyst and Senior Threat Researcher at Sophos. He is a 16-year veteran of the US Navy and a former Senior Intelligence Analyst with CrowdStrike. He has a background in cyber analysis, illicit nation-state activity, and threats via social media. He has written long-form analytic papers for the US Army, US Congress, NATO, and NSA, covering a multitude of threats to the supply chain, federal election security, big game hunting and infrastructure.