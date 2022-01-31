Sophos recognized on CRN’s Cloud 100 list for 2022

At Sophos, we’re committed to helping organizations secure essential resources and we’re proud to be recognized for the continued expansion of our cloud security portfolio.

As a global leader in cloud security, we’ve been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its annual list of the Coolest Cloud Companies. This list honors groundbreaking cloud technology providers across five key categories, including cybersecurity

Trusted to prevent cybersecurity incidents by 70% of the world’s top universities and top Fortune 500 companies, it’s never been more critical for such organizations to adopt cloud services and to optimize security posture, block advanced threats, and have expert resources available to monitor the security of these environments 24/7.

“Sophos is best in class when it comes to breadth and depth of innovative cybersecurity offerings that optimize protection against the most sophisticated and complex never-seen-before threats,” said Scott Barlow, Sophos Vice President of Global MSP and Cloud Alliances.

Our approach combines prevention, detection, and response across endpoint, cloud workloads, networks, configuration, and compliance – with 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services to secure data, proactively prevent vulnerabilities, and block advanced threats.

In the last year, we’ve expanded our capabilities across all the following areas:

Commitment to the channel

Each year, the CRN Cloud 100 are recognized as forward-thinking cloud suppliers that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to working with channel partners. Our commitment to the channel and our continued innovation in product and service development is enabling partners to better protect their customers and evolve to the changing threat and infrastructure landscapes: to better protect their data endpoints and networks, irrespective of environment.

This includes the relaunch of the Sophos Cloud Security Provider (CSP) program to provide training, recognition, and financial incentives to help partners support their customers using or migrating to the public cloud. We were the first next-gen security vendor to introduce a program specifically designed to help partners address this revenue growth opportunity and make the purchase and management of our products in Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure channel-friendly.

Modernizing cybersecurity procurement through cloud marketplaces is another key aspect of the commitment to the channel and our customers, ensuring our partners continue to provide the best service for any organization. Sophos Cloud Security is available in AWS Marketplace to help customers improve procurement processes in order to match the speed of cloud while maintaining governance – and, at the same time, enabling customers to continue purchasing through their preferred Sophos Partner in AWS Marketplace.

