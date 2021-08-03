Sophos Acquires Refactr

I’m excited to share that Sophos has acquired Refactr, which develops and markets a versatile DevSecOps automation platform that bridges the gap between DevOps and cybersecurity.

As DevOps and security teams continue to adopt “IT-as-Code” approaches to managing their environments, Refactr’s ability to automate any of these processes enables teams to scale. Refactr has leading customers in both the private and government/public sectors, including the Center for Internet Security, and the US Air Force’s Platform One.

Sophos is optimizing Refactr’s DevSecOps automation platform to add Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) capabilities to our Managed Threat Response (MTR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions. The SOAR capabilities will also help automate Sophos’ Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which underpins all of Sophos’ product solutions, services, and alliance integrations.

First-generation SOAR solutions have moved our industry forward in significant ways, but we’re now witnessing an evolution where more and more businesses are becoming software companies, and our security solutions need to evolve in parallel. As we’ve seen in recent supply-chain incidents, attackers are increasingly targeting software development pipelines, and defenders need the ability to shift further left of attackers. The industry needs SOAR to mature into more capable and generalizable DevSecOps solutions, and Sophos’ acquisition of Refactr will help us lead the way.

With Refactr, Sophos will fast track the integration of such advanced SOAR capabilities into our Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, the basis for our XDR product and MTR service. We will provide a full spectrum of automated playbooks and pipelines for our customers and partners, from drag-and-drop to fully programmable, along with broad integrations with third-party solutions through our technology alliances program to work with today’s diverse IT environments.

Sophos will continue to develop and offer Refactr’s platform to their existing and growing base of partners and organizations that want to build customized IT and security automations for themselves and for their customers. Refactr’s Community Edition will continue to be available as well.

“We created the Refactr platform so that every organization can achieve DevSecOps through holistic security-first automation. Our platform was purpose-built to be versatile, interoperable and easy to use. We are proud of what we accomplished at Refactr and excited for the next part of our journey with Sophos to help create a more secure world through DevSecOps.” Michael Fraser, CEO and co-founder, Refactr

We could not be more excited to add Refactr technologies to the Sophos portfolio and we plan to begin offering SOAR options by early 2022. In the meantime, on behalf of Sophos, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Refactr employees, customers, and partners.

For more information, please see our press release.