Sophos achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency status

Sophos today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status.

This designation recognizes that Sophos has successfully met AWS’s requirements for a baseline of managed security services to protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7, known as Level 1 Managed Security Services.

This new baseline standard of quality for managed security services was introduced by AWS to benefit cloud environments of any size and it spans six security domains: vulnerability management, cloud security best practices and compliance, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security, and application security. The six domains contain multiple MSSP services, each with technical skillset and operational process requirements specific to AWS.

AWS launched the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency to enable customers to easily acquire ongoing security monitoring and management, validated by AWS. AWS security experts annually validate the tools used and operational processes of each MSSP to address specific cloud security challenges such as continuous event monitoring, triaging, AWS service configuration best practices, and 24/7 incident response. The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency provides a faster and easier experience for customers to select the right MSSP to help them achieve their goals for business risk and cloud strategy confidence.

Achieving the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency differentiates Sophos as an MSSP and AWS Partner with essential 24/7 managed cloud security skillsets to earn the distinction of Level 1 MSSP.

“It’s never been more critical for organizations adopting cloud services to optimize their security posture, block advanced threats, and have expert resources available to monitor environments 24/7 to stay secure. Sophos is thrilled to work with AWS to create a pathway for customers needing to remove the resource barrier that 24/7 threat monitoring, detection and response can create,” said Scott Barlow, Sophos vice president of global MSP and cloud alliances.

Sophos 24/7 threat protection, monitoring and response on AWS

As a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status.

“This program aligns with the Sophos vision and strategy of bringing the best protection wrapped with the best threat response to organizations of all sizes, and the channel that serves them,” adds Barlow.

As an AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency-approved and AWS Advanced Technology Partner, Sophos has developed a comprehensive cybersecurity offering for AWS customers. The Sophos threat protection, monitoring and response package combines cloud security posture management and compliance, firewall, cloud workload and endpoint protection; Amazon GuardDuty, AWS Security Hub, and AWS CloudTrail findings*; and the Sophos Managed Threat Response service to continuously monitor AWS environments, and analyze and triage security events.

“Sophos shares our obsession to deliver the best experience for AWS customers,” said Ryan Orsi, Global Security/MSSP Practice Team Lead, AWS. “AWS is excited to make Sophos’ combination of precise automated protection and security expertise available to our customers.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Take the weight of cloud security off your shoulders

Sophos is trusted by millions of users to provide powerful and effective cybersecurity solutions and services that are specifically designed to be accessible and manageable for any organization. Sophos’ cybersecurity package for AWS customers includes a dedicated team of managed threat response experts, continuously monitoring AWS environments to respond to security events 24/7.

While a flexible deployment approach allows protection to be managed in-house by your team, Sophos professional services can even help with initial deployment and periodic security health checks†, or for total piece of mind, Sophos can pair you with a dedicated Sophos Managed Security Partner – taking the weight of managing cloud security off your shoulders.

Modernize cybersecurity procurement in AWS Marketplace

The Sophos Threat Protection, Monitoring and Response package is available in AWS Marketplace — a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS—and provides a single cybersecurity package fusing automated protection and 24/7 managed threat response services to keep data secure and private to proactively prevent vulnerabilities, and block advanced threats across public cloud environments.

Learn more or speak with an expert at sophos.com/aws-mssp

* Sophos package requires activation of AWS CloudTrail, AWS Security Hub, and Amazon GuardDuty services, which must be purchased separately.

† Professional Service health checks are subject to regional availability. Please contact Sophos for more information.