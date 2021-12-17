Multi-cloud threat detection and response with Sophos XDR

Sophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR) now goes even further in the public cloud, adding Microsoft Azure (Azure) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) activity logs alongside Amazon Web Services (AWS) – helping security teams see the bigger picture across public cloud environments.

Integrating data from the Sophos cloud security posture management solution, Cloud Optix, Sophos XDR enables you to detect, assess, and harden cloud workloads and user access against security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities.

New Cloud Optix data sources in Sophos XDR now allow you to easily investigate AWS, Azure, and GCP cloud environment API, CLI, and management console activities. Using fully customizable and pre-written SQL queries, you can uncover initial access attempts on the environment via compromised roles, as well as newly created user roles and resources indicating persistence within the environment, and privilege escalation and exfiltration tactics shown by attackers.

Using Cloud Optix findings as indicators of compromise, we help you pivot by leveraging the Sophos XDR data lake to investigate workload vulnerabilities uncovered by Sophos Intercept X for Server workload protection agents running on those workloads. Examples include the detection of compute workload resources with ports exposed to the internet, such as RDP or SSH. In this scenario, Cloud Optix alerts you to these access vulnerabilities and Sophos XDR allows you to quickly pivot investigations to identify the number of authentication attempts on those instances, and any successful attempts made. You can then act confidently to remove access and prevent a breach, with Cloud Optix providing guided remediation instructions to reduce your mean time to resolve (MTTR) vulnerabilities.

This connected multi-cloud security from one central console helps teams see the bigger picture during investigations, making it easy to quickly identify risk and proactively prevent security incidents.

More Cloud Optix enhancements

This latest update to Sophos Cloud Optix also includes a range of additions to enhance your cloud security monitoring and compliance response:

AWS activity anomalies – New SophosAI models continuously analyze AWS CloudTrail user activity logs. This allows Cloud Optix to build a picture of individual user role activity to identify both accidental changes as well as malicious activity from compromised roles. It brings AWS CloudTrail events to life in a clear and detailed timeline view of user activities, identifying high risk anomalies such as actions performed outside of normal working hours as well as those never performed before.

With this update, you can dramatically shrink alert totals for security teams and help them focus on investigating high-risk patterns of behavior that could lead to security incidents in a fraction of the time that it took them before.

Multiple Jira integration instances – Now add multiple Jira integration instances to a Cloud Optix account. Each cloud environment will be linked to one Jira instance. This could be a separate Jira Instance per environment, or a common Jira instance shared with many environments.

Azure IAM visualization – Visualize the relationships between IAM roles, IAM users, and services in Azure to simplify the management of complex, interwoven IAM roles for multiple Azure subscriptions and Azure AD.

Custom policy alerts – Now create custom alerts based on Cloud Optix advanced search queries. Future security benchmark scans will then raise alerts in Cloud Optix when the criteria of the query is met.

These latest updates and a recap of all Cloud Optix enhancements are available here. To improve your cloud security posture and to try Cloud Optix free for 30 days, visit Sophos.com/Optix today.