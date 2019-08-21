Sophos named a Leader in the Gartner EPP Magic Quadrant… again

For the 11th time in the last 11 reports, Sophos has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) Magic Quadrant.

What makes Sophos a leader?

We believe our placement is driven by our strong endpoint protection, real-world endpoint detection and response (EDR) usability, as well as our unifying platform, Sophos Central. We believe Gartner recognized Sophos for our proven record at stopping ransomware, the deep learning technology that blocks never-seen-before malware, and our anti-exploit technology.

The changing endpoint protection marketplace

This year’s report represents a shift in Gartner’s view of the EPP marketplace. Over the past couple of years, more vendors have shifted down and to the left of the Magic Quadrant.

Last year there were 5 “Niche” vendors (bottom left quadrant); this year there are 10. Last year there were 12 “Visionaries” (bottom right quadrant); this year there are only 4.

Summary

Being a “Leader” in the Magic Quadrant for EPP every year of its existence is a fantastic achievement for Sophos. As the endpoint protection marketplace changes, we continue to evolve as well, driven by our increased brand awareness in enterprise organizations and 3rd party test results. Additionally, as EDR has become more tightly integrated with endpoint protection, Sophos is leading the way with an EDR offering that adds expertise, without adding headcount.

We believe we will remain well positioned going forward thanks to our continued excellence in endpoint protection, industry leadership in artificial intelligence, massive growth and ongoing enhancements for our EDR offering, and our upcoming managed detection and response (MDR) launch.

Intercept X Third Party Test Results

SE Labs

AAA Rated for Enterprise – 100% total accuracy rating (Jan-Mar 2019)

AAA Rated for SMB – 100% total accuracy rating (Jan-Mar 2019)

NSS Labs

Ranked #1 for Security Effectiveness

Ranked #1 for Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

AV-Comparatives

Ranked #1 for Malware Protection (99.9% detection, 0 false alarms)

MRG Effitas

Ranked #1 for Malware Protection

Ranked #1 for Exploit Protection

PC Magazine

Editor’s Choice

AV-Test

Gartner Y19Q1 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Analyst(s): Firstbrook, Peter | Bhajanka, Prateek | Pingree, Lawrence | Webber, Paul | Zumerle, Dionisio | August 14, 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.