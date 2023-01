Sophos è stata nominata miglior provider di sicurezza MDR, endpoint, rete e anti-malware per il governo degli Stati Uniti

L’autore

Rob Lalumondier is the vice president of federal business at Sophos. He previously served as the executive director of McAfee’s federal civilian and intelligence business unit, and as the director of defense and intelligence at Intel Corporation. He also served as a captain in the U.S. Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Lalumondier holds a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University, where he is a Roy H. Park Leadership Fellow.