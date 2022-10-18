Sophos MDR Launches Compatibility with Third-Party Cybersecurity Technologies

I am thrilled to announce the launch of new third-party security technology compatibilities with Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), our industry-leading service that currently secures more than 12,000 customers worldwide.

By integrating data and telemetry from third-party endpoint, cloud, identity, email, firewall, and other security technologies as part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, Sophos MDR can better detect and remediate attacks with speed and precision across diverse customer and operating environments.

Compatibility with your complete cybersecurity environment

Recognizing their commitment to Sophos, all Sophos MTR customers will automatically be upgraded–at no additional charge–to Sophos MDR Complete, our top-tier subscription, later this year. We’re grateful to them for their enthusiastic support over these past three years, and we want to continue to exceed their expectations, so we designed Sophos MDR to make the transition completely effortless and transparent.

We’ve also learned a lot from them: The number one request has always been support for third-party products and platforms, including other endpoint solutions. With these new integrations, security data and telemetry from vendors such as Microsoft, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Check Point, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Okta, Google, and many others can be automatically consolidated, correlated, and prioritized with insights from the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem and our Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence unit.

MDR that meets you where you are

Every organization has some investment in cyber-risk mitigation technology, but no matter the strength of that defense, a determined attacker will eventually defeat technology alone. It’s helpful to use a shield metaphor when thinking about this: shields buy you time when under attack, but you must use that time to react, or your shield will eventually fail. Missed signals or reaction delays due to complex multi-vendor environments can mean the difference between defense success and failure.

Leveraging a comprehensive cross-product set of telemetry, our teams of experts can quickly and accurately detect and remediate threats across the broad range of a customer’s existing environment, including complex, multi-security vendor scenarios, before they turn into something more damaging, like ransomware or a wide scale data breach.

“The approach that many cybersecurity technology providers have taken with their Extended Detection and Response, and their resulting MDR offerings, is to focus on integrating only their own proprietary hardware and software products, resulting in a closed and limited ecosystem offering. The challenge of this approach is that attributes of existing IT architectures may not be negotiable, given the realities of commercial contracts, technical debt, or IT complexity. By expanding its MDR offering to include compatibility with third-party cybersecurity products, Sophos is delivering a more technology-agnostic managed service that truly meets customers where they are and the realities they are forced to embrace.”

Frank Dickson, group vice president, IDC’s Security and Trust research practice

Openness and compatibility have become absolute essentials for effective cyber defenses, and Sophos MDR delivers superior outcomes in the face of today’s challenges.

24/7 threat hunting designed around your business

The need for always-on security operations has become an imperative. However, the complexity of modern operating environments and the velocity of cyberthreats make it increasingly difficult for most organizations to successfully manage detection and response on their own. Sophos MDR is customizable with different service tiers and threat response options. Customers choose the level of response according to their needs:

Sophos MDR operations team executes full-scale incident response for you

We co-manage threat response in collaboration with your team

Your security operations group gets detailed alert notifications and remediation guidance to help them manage threat response

“Unlike many MDR services in the market today, you don’t have to make any compromises with Sophos – you can keep the cybersecurity tools you already have in place, choose what level of support you need, and what outcomes you want to achieve. Sophos is setting a new standard for how MDR should be delivered, and I won’t be surprised when other providers follow in its footsteps.”

Jeremy Weiss, executive technology strategist, CDW

Availability

Integrations with select third-party security technologies will be generally available at no charge by year end. Customers can also purchase additional integration packs for other compatibility, with pricing based on the number of seats.

