Sophos MDR Celebrates Three Year Anniversary

October 1st, 2022 is a special date for me because it marks three years of our managed detection and response service, Sophos MDR. During that time our global team of threat experts and security analysts has spent hundreds of thousands of hours protecting customers from advanced, human-led cyberattacks that technology solutions alone cannot prevent.

Sophos MDR now protects over 12,000 organizations, ranging from small businesses to large corporations, making us the world’s most trusted MDR service. I would like to thank our customers for the confidence they place in us – we value it deeply.

Over the last three years we’ve detected, investigated, and neutralized an incredible range of attacks, from ransomware to banking trojans, cryptominers, and SQL server attacks – in fact, pretty much anything an adversary can throw at an organization!

Our team has deep experience hunting threats targeting organizations in every industry, from education to finance, manufacturing to healthcare, and government to retail. This breadth and depth of experience enables us to deliver an unparalleled level of protection for all our customers.

Testament to the quality of our service, we are proud to have the highest rating on Gartner Peer Insights™* and the Top Vendor recognition in the 2022 G2 Grid® for MDR services serving the midmarket**.

The growing need for MDR services

Since we launched Sophos MDR, the need for our services has grown as organizations struggle to keep up with the increasing volume, complexity, and impact of cyberthreats: in the last year alone, the percentage of small and mid-sized organizations hit by ransomware almost doubled, up from 37% in 2020 to 66% in 2021***.

The reality is that technology solutions alone cannot prevent every cyberattack. To avoid detection by cybersecurity solutions, malicious actors increasingly use legitimate IT tools, exploit stolen credentials and access permissions, and leverage unpatched vulnerabilities in their attacks.

Sophos MDR combines human expertise with powerful technologies and advanced AI-powered machine learning models to stop even the most advanced human-led attacks. Customers sleep better at night knowing that our expert team has got their back, 24/7/365.

MDR that meets you where you are

Sophos MDR is designed to be compatible with your organization – not the other way round. You choose how we work together, and the level of response required:

Sophos MDR completely manages threat response on your behalf

Sophos MDR works with your in-house team, co-managing threat response

Sophos MDR alerts your in-house team to issues that require attention, and provides remediation guidance

In addition to elevated defenses, customers consistently tell me that one of the main benefits they enjoy from using our service is the time that we free-up for them. With Sophos taking care of threat hunting, IT security teams are able to focus on strategic projects to support the business and enhance other areas of their cyber defenses such as patch management and user education.

Exciting developments on the horizon

This is an exciting time for Sophos MDR. We continue to develop and enhance our service in response to customer feedback and the evolving threat landscape.

I look forward to sharing details of a major extension to our offering very shortly. In the meantime, to learn more about Sophos MDR and set-up a call with our team to discuss how we can help you, visit sophos.com/mdr.

* Reviews from the last 12 months as of August 1, 2022. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

** Sophos is rated the Top Vendor in the 2022 G2 Grid® for MDR Services serving the midmarket.

*** The State of Ransomware 2022, Sophos