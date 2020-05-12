Intercept X gets 100% in SE Labs testing

In recent tests by SE Labs, Intercept X scored a 100% total accuracy rating for enterprise, SMB, and consumer protection.

We are thrilled to announce that Intercept X received a 100% total accuracy rating in the enterprise, SMB, and consumer protection tests by SE Labs.

Whether you are protecting your employees at work, or them and their families at home, you will get outstanding protection with Intercept X technology.

The world’s best endpoint protection

Intercept X is the strongest endpoint security on the market, delivering more advanced protection in one solution than anything else out there.

Deep learning AI excels at detecting and neutralizing threats that have never been seen before. Anti-ransomware protection blocks malicious encryption processes and returns affected files to safe, unencrypted states. Advanced defenses against fileless, memory-based attacks keep your organization safe against the latest obfuscated, script-based threats.

Intercept X also includes options for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), so you can perform detailed threat hunting and IT security operations hygiene across your endpoints and servers, and a managed service (MTR) that gives you access to a team of Sophos cybersecurity specialists that will hunt threats and take appropriate action on your behalf.

Constant innovation

Our team of cybersecurity experts are constantly enhancing the powerful features in Intercept X. This year alone we’ve incorporated:

AMSI protection – enhanced protection against fileless attacks, such as obfuscated PowerShell scripts

– enhanced protection against fileless attacks, such as obfuscated PowerShell scripts Intrusion Prevention System – protects devices against network-based attacks (currently in early access)

– protects devices against network-based attacks (currently in early access) EFSGuard, CTFGuard, and more

Try Intercept X for free

Testing the powerful features in Intercept X couldn’t be more straightforward. Take a free 30 day trial, or if you’d like to learn more head over to Sophos.com.

For a limited time, Sophos customers can add Sophos Home edition at no addition cost.

To view the detailed results from SE Labs: Enterprise | SMB | Consumer