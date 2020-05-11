Stop ColdLock ransomware with Intercept X

A new ransomware variant dubbed “ColdLock” has emerged in Taiwan where it’s having a devastating effect on impacted organizations.
Fortunately, Sophos Intercept X gives the cold shoulder to ColdLock, blocking the attack before it can hold you hostage.
Stop ColdLock with Intercept X
ColdLock is a file-less attack. It runs from a PowerShell script where the ransomware code is directly loaded into memory and then executed, all without writing an executable file to the disk.
Intercept X is packed with technologies that protect your organization from ColdLock and other ransomware variants:
- Exploit protection stops the techniques used in file-less, malware-less, and exploit-based attacks.
- CryptoGuard technology stops the unauthorized encryption of files by ransomware, rolling any impacted files back to their original state.
- The deep learning engine uses cutting-edge machine learning to identify and block never-before-seen ransomware before it executes.
- Credential Theft stops privilege escalation, preventing hackers from moving round your system
Plus, the built-in EDR tools give you detailed insight into what happened, so you can see where the threat got in, what it touched, and when it was blocked.
