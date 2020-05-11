Sophos Mobile makes the 2020 CRN Mobile 100 List

The CRN Mobile 100 is the definitive list of the top mobile devices, security and device management, software, and mobile app development platform vendors in the market today.

We are delighted to announce that Sophos Mobile has been featured in the 25 coolest mobile device management and security products of the 2020 Mobile 100 list.

Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company said of the recognition:

The vendors featured on CRN’s 2020 Mobile 100 list support companies with the mobility services and protection they need to compete in today’s market. On behalf of our entire team, I want to congratulate these elite companies for their commitment to bringing innovative and secure products to their customers.

The mobile and remote workforce has never been as critical as it is in 2020 – though not for the reasons one would have expected coming into the year. The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a massive increase in remote workers and has put mobility-focused products front-and-centre for countless businesses.

With more people working remotely, the use of mobile devices for work has increased quite significantly. This brings several considerations for IT teams trying to balance security and productivity.

The container-only management capabilities in Sophos Mobile let you control corporate content in the Sophos Secure Email and Sophos Secure Workspace apps without requiring management of the mobile device itself. This is ideal for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) scenarios when you need to protect and control business email and data without intruding on users’ privacy.

In other words, it is the perfect working from home solution!

According to a recent survey of 3,100 IT Managers, 10% of all threats are discovered on mobile devices. Sophos Mobile includes Intercept X for Mobile, which protects devices against malware, network attacks and malicious web traffic. Intercept X for mobile also includes easy to use security tools right at your fingertips, like the Authenticator, Password Safe, Secure QR Code Scanner, and Privacy Advisor.

Setup is as simple as downloading the app from your relevant app store and then enrolling your device via the ‘Corporate Management’ section. You can even use the app without corporate management for free to protect your personal mobile devices. Give it a go today!

See our Sophos Mobile Data Sheet and comprehensive Help Document for more information and general configuration steps for Sophos Mobile & Intercept X for Mobile.