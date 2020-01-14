Sophos Mobile 9.5 and Intercept X for Mobile have launched!

Enhanced security reporting, Intercept X, Chromebook security, and more are here in Sophos Mobile 9.5.

Sophos Mobile 9.5 is now available in Sophos Central, bringing a host of exciting improvements. Key enhancements include:

Sophos Intercept X for Mobile

Leveraging deep learning anti-malware technology, Intercept X for Mobile protects users, their devices, and corporate data from known and never-before-seen mobile threats.

Device, network and application protection will be delivered in a completely redesigned interface, which enables easy management and identification of any security holes on users’ devices.

Device Security continuously monitors for potential compromise and sends alerts so IT admins can rapidly and automatically remediate issues and revoke access to corporate resources.

Network Security monitors network connections for suspicious activity in real time, warning IT admins and users of potential Man-in-the-Middle (MitM) attacks. Web filtering and URL checking also stop access to known bad sites, protecting users from unsuitable content, and SMS phishing detection ­spots malicious URLs.

Application Security detects malicious and suspicious applications installed on devices, protecting against malware, ransomware and potentially unwanted apps like Fleeceware.

Intercept X for Mobile can be deployed via Sophos Mobile or 3rd party UEM Products, e.g. Microsoft Intune, allowing administrators to build conditional access policies, restricting access to applications, data and corporate resources when threats are detected.

Chromebook security – education-focused security

With this release we add a great new feature, Chromebook security!

This is ideal when working with schools, as we all know kids are pretty smart when it comes to technology these days and will find ways around security. Let’s help school admins with that task.

Web protection that’s ideal for education

On & off-campus web filtering

Enrolment via Sophos Mobile or G Suite

Sophos Mobile 9.5 updates

Our secure UEM solution in Central lets customers manage, secure and configure mobile and traditional endpoint devices, apps and content. The latest update, Sophos Mobile 9.5, includes device management enhancements:

Improved task bundle wizard

Android Enterprise QR code enrollment

Support for Samsung OEM config

Enhanced security reporting

How to get Sophos Mobile 9.5

If you’re a current Sophos Central Mobile customer you won’t need to do anything, you’ll automatically get the upgrade. For on premise customers, you’ll need to manually upgrade to 9.5.

And, if you’ve never tried Sophos mobile before, download Intercept X for Mobile for free – on Android or iOS – and test our industry leading mobile protection for yourself!

Don’t take our word for it, have a look at the independent test – we’ve been named a leader in the IDC report and on top of that we aced the Miercom and AVTest tests.