防御側から見た DarkSide ランサムウェア攻撃

Mark Loman is a Director, Engineering, for Next-Gen Technologies at Sophos. As an ethical hacker with a passion for information security, Loman oversees a team of experienced developers responsible for delivering practical signature-less solutions. With more than 10 years of experience, Loman has a keen eye for innovating effective solutions and technology that stop zero-day cyberthreats. With in-depth knowledge of the intricate workings of modern computers and applications, Loman’s team isn’t shy when applying unconventional methods to test and create prevention techniques to battle even persistent attackers.