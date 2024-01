Il ritorno del ransomware Akira

L’autore

Morgan is a Threat Intelligence Analyst for the Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) team, where her focuses include tactical cyber intelligence, data enrichment, and monitoring emerging threats. With a Masters in Intelligence and Security Studies, her areas of interest span beyond the cyber realm to include geopolitics and international security. In past roles, Morgan worked in the Network Detection and Response (NDR) space, where she focused on tracking attack patterns, analyzing command-and-control infrastructure, and threat research reporting.