CryptoGuard: un approccio asimmetrico alla battaglia contro il ransomware

L’autore

Mark Loman, vice-president of software development and threat research at Sophos, is a ransomware expert and a good-guy hacker who really cares about keeping information safe. He leads a team of experienced developers whose main job is to create practical defenses that can spot and stop threats without needing to know about past attacks or specific signatures. With over 15 years of experience, Loman and his team really understand modern computer systems and applications. Their goal is simple: To make it difficult for the bad guys who want to sneak into computers, mess with how apps work, or lock up your files. They achieve this with security measures that safeguard documents and secrets, and by making swift adjustments to the computer's inner workings, which significantly increases the difficulty for anyone trying to cause trouble. Among his many other Sophos projects, he is the co-creator of CryptoGuard.