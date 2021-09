Per la serie col senno di poi: blocca il protocollo RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) rivolto al pubblico

L’autore

Rob is a Specialist Systems Engineer for Sophos Managed Threat Response and Rapid Response

He is part of the global Systems Engineering team helping organizations recover from cyber attacks and improve their security posture by uplifting to Managed Threat Response. Rob has over 20 years’ experience in the cybersecurity Industry. Prior to joining Sophos, he worked with several Tier 1 security vendors in a pre-sales capacity and has worked on the front line in several high-profile Incident Response engagements. He also had the opportunity of working within the end user market, heading up APAC infrastructure and information security for a large pharmaceutical company in Singapore early in his career.