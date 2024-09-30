The power of the platform: Sophos is uniquely recognized in the G2 Fall 2024 Reports

There is no more authentic testament to the impact that solutions have in real-world environments than customer reviews. G2, a major user review platform for technology solutions, has just released their Fall 2024 Reports, where Sophos has been named the #1 Firewall and MDR solutions.

Recognizing the power of our platform, Sophos is – once again – the only vendor named a Leader across the G2 Overall Grid® Reports for Endpoint Protection Suites, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Firewall Software, and Managed Detection and Response (MDR).

Managed Detection and Response

In addition to the #1 overall ranking among MDR solutions, Sophos MDR is also rated the top solution in 11 additional report segments across the Managed Detection & Response category, including the Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-Market Grids, as well as earning the Best Results and Best Usability distinctions for the Enterprise and Mid-Market segments.

We continue to extend Sophos MDR to support the more than 23,000 organizations that use our service. Recent updates include enhanced ability to fortify Microsoft defenses with new Sophos-proprietary detections for Office 365 and an updated Microsoft Graph security API integration.

Endpoint Detection and Response/Extended Detection and Response

Sophos EDR/XDR was named a Leader across five different segments in the Fall 2024 Reports, including the Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Grids, as well as an Overall Momentum Leader.

Sophos has been pushing the boundaries of AI for cybersecurity since 2017 and our new generative AI capabilities in Sophos XDR empower SOC analysts to neutralize adversaries even faster. To learn more, check out this video Sophos XDR Gen-AI Features

Firewall

In addition to being named the #1 Overall Firewall solution, Sophos Firewall was also rated as the #1 firewall solution by Mid-Market and Enterprise users.

We recently launched Sophos Firewall v20 MR2 and are pleased to announced that the early access program (EAP) is now underway for Sophos Firewall v21. This latest release will include added protection, enhanced scalability, and streamlined management. Check out this Sophos News Post to learn more and download the upgrade package or installer for v21 from the Sophos Firewall v21 EAP Registration Page.

Trust in Sophos

In the face of inevitable cyberattacks, having trust in their chosen cybersecurity partners enables organizations to operate with confidence. We believe that our ongoing G2 recognition reflects the trust customers have placed in Sophos and are committed to continuing to earn their support.

Rigor : Sophos has rigorous, robust and proven processes for safely developing and rolling out software. To learn more, read Content updates and product architecture: Sophos Endpoint

: Sophos has rigorous, robust and proven processes for safely developing and rolling out software. To learn more, read Content updates and product architecture: Sophos Endpoint Transparency : Sophos openly shares detailed insights into our security ethos, practices and technologies. Dive deeper in Driving lessons: the Kernel drivers in Sophos Intercept X Advanced

: Sophos openly shares detailed insights into our security ethos, practices and technologies. Dive deeper in Driving lessons: the Kernel drivers in Sophos Intercept X Advanced Recognition: Sophos is recognized as an example of good practice and good results by the industry, including Microsoft. Check out Standing on the Windows platform, waiting for change

Independent Sophos Customer Validation

G2 distinctions and rankings are based on independent, verified customer reviews on G2.com, the world’s largest software marketplace and peer review platform. In G2’s Fall 2024 Reports, Sophos was named an Overall Leader in five categories, as well as a Leader in 18 individual market segment Grids:

Endpoint Protection Suites: Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-Market Grids

EDR: Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Grids

XDR: Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-Market Grids

Firewall: Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Grids

MDR: Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-Market Grids

What Sophos customers are saying

“The [MDR] service provides 24/7 threat detection and response, leveraging both human expertise and advanced machine learning models to keep our systems secure” said a user in the Mid-Market segment

“Sophos MDR excels in providing comprehensive and proactive threat detection and response” said a user in Small Business segment

“We can rest easy knowing that Intercept X is continuously guarding our endpoints from ransomware assaults, which are the kind of thing that keep IT administrators up at night” said a cybersecurity engineer in the Mid-Market segment

“I appreciate Intercept X for its robust protection against a wide range of threats. It integrates seamlessly with other Sophos security products such as Firewall and Email Security, providing a comprehensive defense” said a user in the Mid-Market segment

“Sophos Firewall automatically identifies and blocks active threats, prevents the lateral movement of attacks, and delivers immediate insights into compromised devices” said a user in the Small Business segment

“The overall experience with Sophos is magnificent as Sophos FirewalI gives us complete protection against ransomware” said a sales manager in the Mid-Market segment

Elevate your cyber defenses with Sophos

As the G2 ratings illustrate, Sophos provides unparalleled breadth and depth of protection. Our world-leading endpoint, network, email, cloud, and security operations solutions defend over 600,000 organizations from advanced cyberthreats, including ransomware.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your firewall, enhance your endpoint defenses, streamline and accelerate your threat investigations, or add 24/7 human-led threat detection and response, we can help.

Our solutions are tremendous on their own – and even better together. Customers running both Sophos Intercept X Endpoint and Sophos Firewall consistently report that they can double the efficiency of their IT/cybersecurity team and realize a reduction of up to 85% in the number of security incidents that require investigation. With Sophos you can confidently build a long-term security strategy. Wherever you start, and whatever your goals, Sophos can help you enjoy superior cybersecurity outcomes.

For more information on our services and products, speak to your Sophos partner or representative and visit our website.