Sophos Firewall v21 early access is now available

We’re pleased to announce that the early access program (EAP) is now underway. The latest and greatest Sophos Firewall release brings exciting enhancements and top-requested features, including…

Added protection

Active Threat Response has been extended with support for third-party threat feeds to enable easier integration with specialized and custom threat intelligence sources

Synchronized Security’s automated response to active threats is also extended to third-party threat feeds

Enhanced scalability

High-availability (HA) deployments gain added resilience and more seamless transitions for reduced down time

IPsec VPN gains improved manageability, configuration, and performance

Authentication and web enhancements

Seamless upgrades

Any-to-any backup and restore for added flexibility when upgrading

Port mapping support to make it easy to upgrade to an appliance with a different port configuration

Streamlined management

Multiple user-experience enhancements, including the overall look and feel, Control Center cards, as well as VPN and static route configuration optimization

Let’s Encrypt certificate support across many areas of the firewall

Expanded network object visibility to see where objects are being used

And more!

Download the full What’s New Guide for a complete overview of all the great new features and enhancements in v21.

Getting started today

You can download the upgrade package or installer for v21 from the Sophos Firewall v21 EAP Registration Page. Simply submit your contact info and the download links will be emailed to you straight away.

Sophos Firewall v21 EAP is a fully supported upgrade from all supported versions of v20, v19.5 and v19.0; including the latest v20 MR2.

NOTE: Sophos Firewall v21 does NOT include support for XG and SG Series appliances. XG Series EOL is March 31, 2025.

All support during the EAP will be through our forums on the Sophos Firewall EAP Community.

Please provide feedback using the option at the top of every screen in your Sophos Firewall as shown below or via the Community Forums.

Thanks for your support in helping make this release the best it can be.