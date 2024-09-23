Sophos named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner®️ Magic Quadrant™️ for Endpoint Protection Platforms

The Gartner®️ Magic Quadrant™️ for Endpoint Protection Platforms provides readers with a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s most prevalent endpoint prevention, endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and managed detection and response (MDR) offerings.

We are delighted to announce that Sophos has been named a Leader, again, in this year’s report, marking our 15th time as a Leader in this category.

A Magic Quadrant Leader for the fifteenth consecutive time

Only vendors that can innovate as quickly and aggressively as the threat actors we defend against, can strive to retain a leadership position in the hyper-competitive endpoint security market. Sophos has been recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) since its inaugural publication and, we feel, this confirms our commitment to continued innovation.

Stronger protection with adaptive defenses

We believe our continued focus on a protection-first approach is a key factor contributing to Sophos’ position as a Leader in this Gartner evaluation. As attackers continue to innovate in their approaches, we continue to extend the adaptive defenses in Sophos Endpoint to further protect customers against active adversaries.

Our adaptive attack protection capability dynamically enables heightened defenses on an endpoint when a hands-on-keyboard attack is detected, and critical attack warnings alert you if adversarial activity is detected across multiple endpoints or servers in your environment.

An expansive partner ecosystem and new technology alliances

Sophos’ third-party technology integrations and strategic partnerships provide unparalleled security, efficient and effective security operations, and greater return on investment for our customers. We have continued to expand our range of third-party integrations for the Sophos XDR solution and the Sophos MDR service, including a new Backup and Recovery category.

Sophos also launched a new alliance with Tenable with the introduction of Sophos Managed Risk, our new attack surface vulnerability management service.

A 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice vendor

In addition to this latest recognition as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant report, Sophos has also been named a Customers’ Choice vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Report for Endpoint Protection Platforms for the third consecutive year. Sophos scored a 4.8/5.0 rating based on 680 customer reviews as of April 2024 – the highest number of reviews among all endpoint security vendors in the report.

We believe these Gartner recognitions are an acknowledgement of the quality of the protection and service we provide to Sophos customers. To find out why Sophos was named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms for the fifteenth consecutive time, check back to read the full report on Wednesday September 25, 2024, at https://www.sophos.com/en-us/report/magic-quadrant-endpoint-protection-platforms

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.