Sophos Named a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls and Endpoint Protection Platforms

Customers have spoken, recognizing Sophos as a Customers’ Choice vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Reports for Network Firewalls and Endpoint Protection Platforms.

These distinctions are based on a combination of customer review coverage and ratings and this is the third consecutive year when customers have recognized Sophos as a Customers’ Choice vendor in both markets.

In the 2024 Voice of the Customer Report for Network Firewalls Sophos scored a 4.8/5.0 rating based on 377 verified customer reviews as of 31st March 2024 – the highest number of reviews of any vendor. Sophos is also recognized with a Customers’ Choice distinction in five industry segments, and is the only vendor positioned in the Customers’ Choice Quadrant in the Services Industry segment.

In the 2024 Voice of the Customer Report for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Sophos also scored a 4.8/5.0 rating based on 682 reviews as of 30th April 2024 – once again, the highest number of reviews among all vendors in the report. Sophos was also named a Customers’ Choice vendor in all 11 industry segments mentioned in the report.

Customer testimonies

Here are some examples of what customers had to say about Sophos:

“Bravo Sophos for this outstanding firewall solution; you make our life easier!”

Technical Engineer in the Media industry, $50M-250M

Review link

“Sophos Firewall empowers secure network with robust protection and scalable solutions”

Senior Manager, IT in the Banking industry, $50M-250M

Review link

“Sophos Firewall is the best option out there to stay ahead of the threats!”

Associate Manager in the Manufacturing industry, $50M-250M

Review link

“Sophos Firewall is a marvellous solution that protects us against zero-day threats”

Security Engineer in the Media industry, $50M-250

Review link

“Sophos Endpoint provides the most robust anti-ransomware protection in the industry”

IT Manager in the Manufacturing industry, $50M-250M

Review link

“Sophos Endpoint protection combines multiple prevention techniques to reduce the attack”

IT Manager in the Education industry, Gov’t/PS/ED <5,000 employees

Review link

“Unmatched protection: Sophos Intercept X Endpoint delivers peace of mind”

Network Administrator in the Manufacturing industry, $30B+

Review link

“Sophos Intercept X [Endpoint] is one of the best products we have ever used”

IT Admin in the Transportation industry, $1B-3B

Review link

Explore Sophos solutions

Join the 600,000 organizations that trust Sophos to defend against ransomware and other advanced threats. Explore Sophos Intercept X Endpoint and Sophos Firewall today, and see why they are consistently a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, 28 June 2024.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Network Firewalls, Peer Contributors, 30 May 2024.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and the GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS’ CHOICE badge and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks and service marks, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.