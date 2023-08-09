Threat Research

A piñata of patches for Microsoft in August

A lighter month than July with just 73 fixes on tap, but a phalanx of advisories and third-party alerts will keep sysadmins bashing away
Microsoft on Tuesday released patches for 73 vulnerabilities, including 3 critical-severity issues in Windows, 2 in Teams, and one in Office. As usual, the largest number of addressed vulnerabilities affect Windows, with 35 CVEs. Office is next in line with 9 issues including one shared with Visual Studio, followed by Azure (7); Exchange (6); .NET (6, including three shared with Visual Studio and .ASP); SharePoint (4); Dynamics 365 and Teams (2 each); and Defender, HEVC Video Extensions, and SQL Server (one each). There are three advisories in this month’s release, and it also includes information on 30 patches for Adobe Acrobat Reader, 12 flaws in Edge/Chromium, and one in GitHub. There is, in addition, information on CVE-2023-20569, the side-channel issue announced today by AMD and affecting multiple CPUs from that manufacturer.

At patch time, two issues are known to be under exploit in the wild. The first, CVE-2023-38180, is a denial-of-service vulnerability affecting .NET, Visual Studio, and .ASP; it requires neither privileges nor user interaction. The other is addressed in a Defense in Depth advisory, ADV230003; this update blocks the attack chain leading to the CVE-2023-36884 vulnerability patched last month. An additional 8 vulnerabilities in Windows, .NET, Visual Studio, and Exchange are by the company’s estimation more likely to be exploited in the 30 days following this release. Four of those 8 issues are kernel vulnerabilities.

Microsoft once again this month offered no guidance overview on exploitation likelihood in earlier versions versus latest versions for any of their patches.

The AMD patch is interesting, since though the flaw is in AMD’s hardware, fixing it requires a Windows update. Microsoft includes information on it so sysadmins are aware that the latest builds of Windows enable the mitigation, and also to provide links to Microsoft’s own Knowledge Base articles for client and Server / Azure Stack HCI customers, and to Microsoft information for those running VMs in Azure. Information available so far indicates that the issue is not under active attack and may not be exploitable remotely.

We are including at the end of this post three appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches, sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability, and by product family. As per Microsoft’s guidance we’ll treat the patches and advisories for Adobe Acrobat Reader, AMD, Chromium / Edge, and GitHub as information-only in the following charts and totals, though we’ve added a chart at the end of the post providing basic information on all 44.

By the numbers

  • Total Microsoft CVEs: 73
  • Total advisories shipping in update: 3
  • Publicly disclosed: 2
  • Exploited: 2
  • Severity
    • Critical: 6
    • Important: 67
  • Impact
    • Remote Code Execution: 23
    • Elevation of Privilege: 18
    • Spoofing: 12
    • Information Disclosure: 9
    • Denial of Service: 8
    • Security Feature Bypass: 3

Bar chart showing severity and impact numbers covered in text

Figure 1: Remote code execution issues once again top the charts in August, but spoofing issues in Azure and other products play a big part in the numbers

Products

  • Windows: 35
  • Office: 8 (including one shared with Visual Studio)
  • Azure: 7
  • .NET: 6 (including two shared with .ASP and three shared with Visual Studio)
  • Exchange: 6
  • SharePoint: 4
  • Visual Studio: 4 (two shared with .NET, one shared with .NET and .ASP, one shared with office)
  • .ASP: 2 (shared with .NET)
  • Dynamics 365: 2
  • Teams: 2
  • Defender: 1
  • HEVC Video Extensions: 1
  • SQL Server: 1

Another bar chart showing patch distribution by product family

Figure 2: Windows accounts for just under half of this month’s patches, with 13 families represented

Notable August updates

In addition to the AMD patch discussed above, a few interesting items present themselves.

ADV230003 – Microsoft Office Defense in Depth Update
ADV230004 – Memory Integrity System Readiness Scan Tool
ADV990001 – Latest Servicing Stack Updates

There are three advisories this month, and Microsoft describes all three as defense-in-depth issues of moderate severity, as is the custom. However, the first two on the list (ADV230003, ADV230004) both address publicly disclosed issues, with ADV230003 under active exploit in the wild as noted above. The other affects Microsoft’s Memory Integrity System Readiness Scan Tool, which checks compatibility in hypervisor code for ARM64 and AMD64 processors and is also sometimes called HVCI. The third is of course the regularly updated servicing stack, which is always a good choice for prioritized installation.

CVE-2023-38180 – .NET and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability

More .NET / VS / .ASP excitement, this bug affects versions 17.2, 17.4, and 17.6 of VS 2022 along with versions 6.0 and 7.0 of .NET Core. Despite the CVE’s title, .ASP.NET Core 2 is also affected. As noted above, it was recently found to be under active exploit.

CVE-2023-36895 – Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-36896 – Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-35371 – Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

All these issues – the Outlook bug Critical-class, the Office bug Important-class – affect Mac users, but those versions of the patches weren’t made available immediately. Administrators of affected systems are encouraged to monitor Microsoft communications for updates to the individual CVEs (CVE-2023-36895, CVE-2023-36896, CVE-2023-35371).

CVE-2023-36876 – Reliability Analysis Metrics Calculation (RacTask) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-35379 – Reliability Analysis Metrics Calculation Engine (RACEng) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Running Windows Server 2008 R2 x64 pack 1, a package old enough to enter middle school this year? These two updates are specifically for you (and no other version of Windows). Both are marked as Important-class elevation of privilege issues, though the wording of the information on the former (“an attacker who successfully exploits this vulnerability cannot access existing files but can write or overwrite file contents, which potentially may cause the system to become unavailable”) sounds very DoS-like in a way.

CVE-2023-35380 – Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-35382 – Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

These two elevation-of-privilege issues share a name and a warning that they’re more likely to be exploited in the 30 days following patch release. However, a reading of the information provided shows a small silver lining: Both require local access to the targeted machine. (Once touching the keyboard, though, the would-be attacker would exploit this by creating folders and performance trace on the box, both of which require privileges users have by default. We said it was a small silver lining.)

A bar chart with the cumulative patch totals for 2023 so far

Figure 3: The cumulative 2023 total through August’s Patch Tuesday. It may not feel like it, but 2023 to date is a far lighter year than 2022 according to our numbers. At this point in 2022, Microsoft had released 690 patches, including 52 Critical-class patches. Elevation of Privilege led the list with 274 patches. In contrast, this year’s total patch load has been 491 patches, including 60 Critical-class; Remote Control Execution issues lead the pack with 234

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall
CVE-2023-35359 Exp/2335359-A
CVE-2023-35380 Exp/2335380-A
CVE-2023-35382 Exp/2335382-A

 

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

About the Author

Angela Gunn is a senior threat researcher at Sophos. As a journalist and columnist for two decades, her outlets included USA Today, PC Magazine, Computerworld, and Yahoo Internet Life. Since morphing into a full-time technologist, she has focused on incident response, privacy, threat modeling, GRC, OSINT, and security training at companies including Microsoft, HPE, BAE AI, and SilverSky.

