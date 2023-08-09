A piñata of patches for Microsoft in August

Microsoft on Tuesday released patches for 73 vulnerabilities, including 3 critical-severity issues in Windows, 2 in Teams, and one in Office. As usual, the largest number of addressed vulnerabilities affect Windows, with 35 CVEs. Office is next in line with 9 issues including one shared with Visual Studio, followed by Azure (7); Exchange (6); .NET (6, including three shared with Visual Studio and .ASP); SharePoint (4); Dynamics 365 and Teams (2 each); and Defender, HEVC Video Extensions, and SQL Server (one each). There are three advisories in this month’s release, and it also includes information on 30 patches for Adobe Acrobat Reader, 12 flaws in Edge/Chromium, and one in GitHub. There is, in addition, information on CVE-2023-20569, the side-channel issue announced today by AMD and affecting multiple CPUs from that manufacturer.

At patch time, two issues are known to be under exploit in the wild. The first, CVE-2023-38180, is a denial-of-service vulnerability affecting .NET, Visual Studio, and .ASP; it requires neither privileges nor user interaction. The other is addressed in a Defense in Depth advisory, ADV230003; this update blocks the attack chain leading to the CVE-2023-36884 vulnerability patched last month. An additional 8 vulnerabilities in Windows, .NET, Visual Studio, and Exchange are by the company’s estimation more likely to be exploited in the 30 days following this release. Four of those 8 issues are kernel vulnerabilities.

Microsoft once again this month offered no guidance overview on exploitation likelihood in earlier versions versus latest versions for any of their patches.

The AMD patch is interesting, since though the flaw is in AMD’s hardware, fixing it requires a Windows update. Microsoft includes information on it so sysadmins are aware that the latest builds of Windows enable the mitigation, and also to provide links to Microsoft’s own Knowledge Base articles for client and Server / Azure Stack HCI customers, and to Microsoft information for those running VMs in Azure. Information available so far indicates that the issue is not under active attack and may not be exploitable remotely.

We are including at the end of this post three appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches, sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability, and by product family. As per Microsoft’s guidance we’ll treat the patches and advisories for Adobe Acrobat Reader, AMD, Chromium / Edge, and GitHub as information-only in the following charts and totals, though we’ve added a chart at the end of the post providing basic information on all 44.

By the numbers

Total Microsoft CVEs: 73

Total advisories shipping in update: 3

Publicly disclosed: 2

Exploited: 2

Severity Critical: 6 Important: 67

Impact Remote Code Execution: 23 Elevation of Privilege: 18 Spoofing: 12 Information Disclosure: 9 Denial of Service: 8 Security Feature Bypass: 3



Figure 1: Remote code execution issues once again top the charts in August, but spoofing issues in Azure and other products play a big part in the numbers

Products

Windows: 35

Office: 8 (including one shared with Visual Studio)

Azure: 7

.NET: 6 (including two shared with .ASP and three shared with Visual Studio)

Exchange: 6

SharePoint: 4

Visual Studio: 4 (two shared with .NET, one shared with .NET and .ASP, one shared with office)

.ASP: 2 (shared with .NET)

Dynamics 365: 2

Teams: 2

Defender: 1

HEVC Video Extensions: 1

SQL Server: 1

Figure 2: Windows accounts for just under half of this month’s patches, with 13 families represented

Notable August updates

In addition to the AMD patch discussed above, a few interesting items present themselves.

ADV230003 – Microsoft Office Defense in Depth Update

ADV230004 – Memory Integrity System Readiness Scan Tool

ADV990001 – Latest Servicing Stack Updates

There are three advisories this month, and Microsoft describes all three as defense-in-depth issues of moderate severity, as is the custom. However, the first two on the list (ADV230003, ADV230004) both address publicly disclosed issues, with ADV230003 under active exploit in the wild as noted above. The other affects Microsoft’s Memory Integrity System Readiness Scan Tool, which checks compatibility in hypervisor code for ARM64 and AMD64 processors and is also sometimes called HVCI. The third is of course the regularly updated servicing stack, which is always a good choice for prioritized installation.

CVE-2023-38180 – .NET and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability

More .NET / VS / .ASP excitement, this bug affects versions 17.2, 17.4, and 17.6 of VS 2022 along with versions 6.0 and 7.0 of .NET Core. Despite the CVE’s title, .ASP.NET Core 2 is also affected. As noted above, it was recently found to be under active exploit.

CVE-2023-36895 – Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2023-36896 – Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2023-35371 – Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

All these issues – the Outlook bug Critical-class, the Office bug Important-class – affect Mac users, but those versions of the patches weren’t made available immediately. Administrators of affected systems are encouraged to monitor Microsoft communications for updates to the individual CVEs (CVE-2023-36895, CVE-2023-36896, CVE-2023-35371).

CVE-2023-36876 – Reliability Analysis Metrics Calculation (RacTask) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

CVE-2023-35379 – Reliability Analysis Metrics Calculation Engine (RACEng) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Running Windows Server 2008 R2 x64 pack 1, a package old enough to enter middle school this year? These two updates are specifically for you (and no other version of Windows). Both are marked as Important-class elevation of privilege issues, though the wording of the information on the former (“an attacker who successfully exploits this vulnerability cannot access existing files but can write or overwrite file contents, which potentially may cause the system to become unavailable”) sounds very DoS-like in a way.

CVE-2023-35380 – Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

CVE-2023-35382 – Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

These two elevation-of-privilege issues share a name and a warning that they’re more likely to be exploited in the 30 days following patch release. However, a reading of the information provided shows a small silver lining: Both require local access to the targeted machine. (Once touching the keyboard, though, the would-be attacker would exploit this by creating folders and performance trace on the box, both of which require privileges users have by default. We said it was a small silver lining.)

Figure 3: The cumulative 2023 total through August’s Patch Tuesday. It may not feel like it, but 2023 to date is a far lighter year than 2022 according to our numbers. At this point in 2022, Microsoft had released 690 patches, including 52 Critical-class patches. Elevation of Privilege led the list with 274 patches. In contrast, this year’s total patch load has been 491 patches, including 60 Critical-class; Remote Control Execution issues lead the pack with 234

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall CVE-2023-35359 Exp/2335359-A CVE-2023-35380 Exp/2335380-A CVE-2023-35382 Exp/2335382-A

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of August’s patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Remote Code Execution (23 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2023-29328 Microsoft Teams Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-29330 Microsoft Teams Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35385 Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36895 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36910 Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36911 Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2023-35368 Microsoft Exchange Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35371 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35372 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35381 Windows Fax Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35388 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35389 Microsoft Dynamics 365 On-Premises Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35390 .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36865 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36866 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36882 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36896 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36898 Tablet Windows User Interface Application Core Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-38169 Microsoft OLE DB Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-38170 HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-38182 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-38184 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-38185 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Elevation of Privilege (18 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-21709 Microsoft Exchange Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35359 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35378 Windows Projected File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35379 Reliability Analysis Metrics Calculation Engine (RACEng) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35380 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35382 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35386 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35387 Windows Bluetooth A2DP driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36876 Reliability Analysis Metrics Calculation (RacTask) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36899 ASP.NET Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36900 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36903 Windows System Assessment Tool Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36904 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-38154 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-38167 Microsoft Dynamics Business Central Elevation Of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-38175 Microsoft Windows Defender Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-38176 Azure Arc-Enabled Servers Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-38186 Windows Mobile Device Management Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Spoofing (12 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-35393 Azure Apache Hive Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-35394 Azure HDInsight Jupyter Notebook Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36869 Azure DevOps Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36873 .NET Framework Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36877 Azure Apache Oozie Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36881 Azure Apache Ambari Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36891 Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36892 Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36893 Microsoft Outlook Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36897 Visual Studio Tools for Office Runtime Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-38181 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-38188 Azure Apache Hadoop Spoofing Vulnerability

Information Disclosure (9 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-35383 Microsoft Message Queuing Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35391 ASP.NET Core SignalR and Visual Studio Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36890 Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36894 Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36905 Windows Wireless Wide Area Network Service (WwanSvc) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36906 Windows Cryptographic Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36907 Windows Cryptographic Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36908 Windows Hyper-V Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36913 Microsoft Message Queuing Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Denial of Service (8 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-35376 Microsoft Message Queuing Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35377 Microsoft Message Queuing Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-36909 Microsoft Message Queuing Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-36912 Microsoft Message Queuing Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-38172 Microsoft Message Queuing Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-38178 .NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-38180 .NET and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-38254 Microsoft Message Queuing Denial of Service Vulnerability

Security Feature Bypass (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-35384 Windows HTML Platforms Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-36889 Windows Group Policy Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-36914 Windows Smart Card Resource Management Server Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Appendix B: Exploitability

This is a list of the August CVEs judged by Microsoft to be more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release, as well as those already known to be under exploit. Each list is further arranged by CVE. (As a reminder, ADV230003, an advisory, is also known to be under active exploit as discussed above.)

Exploitation detected CVE-2023-38180 .NET and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability Exploitation more likely CVE-2023-35359 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35380 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35382 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35384 Windows HTML Platforms Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-35386 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35388 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36900 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-38182 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of August’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Windows (35 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2023-35385 Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36910 Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36911 Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2023-35359 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35376 Microsoft Message Queuing Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35377 Microsoft Message Queuing Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35378 Windows Projected File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35379 Reliability Analysis Metrics Calculation Engine (RACEng) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35380 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35381 Windows Fax Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35382 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35383 Microsoft Message Queuing Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35384 Windows HTML Platforms Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-35386 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35387 Windows Bluetooth A2DP driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36876 Reliability Analysis Metrics Calculation (RacTask) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36882 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36889 Windows Group Policy Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-36898 Tablet Windows User Interface Application Core Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36900 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36903 Windows System Assessment Tool Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36904 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36905 Windows Wireless Wide Area Network Service (WwanSvc) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36906 Windows Cryptographic Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36907 Windows Cryptographic Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36908 Windows Hyper-V Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36909 Microsoft Message Queuing Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-36912 Microsoft Message Queuing Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-36913 Microsoft Message Queuing Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36914 Windows Smart Card Resource Management Server Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-38154 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-38172 Microsoft Message Queuing Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-38184 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-38186 Windows Mobile Device Management Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-38254 Microsoft Message Queuing Denial of Service Vulnerability

Office (8 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2023-36895 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2023-35371 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35372 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36865 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36866 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36893 Microsoft Outlook Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36896 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36897 Visual Studio Tools for Office Runtime Spoofing Vulnerability

Azure (7 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-38176 Azure Arc-Enabled Servers Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36869 Azure DevOps Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-35393 Azure Apache Hive Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-35394 Azure HDInsight Jupyter Notebook Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36877 Azure Apache Oozie Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36881 Azure Apache Ambari Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-38188 Azure Apache Hadoop Spoofing Vulnerability

.NET (6 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-35390 .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36873 .NET Framework Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36899 ASP.NET Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-38178 .NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35391 ASP.NET Core SignalR and Visual Studio Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-38180 .NET and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability

Exchange (6 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-21709 Microsoft Exchange Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35368 Microsoft Exchange Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35388 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-38181 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-38182 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-38185 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

SharePoint (4 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-36890 Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36891 Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36892 Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36894 Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Visual Studio (4 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-35391 ASP.NET Core SignalR and Visual Studio Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36897 Visual Studio Tools for Office Runtime Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-38178 .NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-38180 .NET and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability

.ASP (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-35391 ASP.NET Core SignalR and Visual Studio Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-38180 .NET and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability

Dynamics 365 (2 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2023-35389 Microsoft Dynamics 365 On-Premises Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-38167 Microsoft Dynamics Business Central Elevation Of Privilege Vulnerability

Teams (2 CVE)

Critical severity CVE-2023-29328 Microsoft Teams Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-29330 Microsoft Teams Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Defender (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2023-38175 Microsoft Windows Defender Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

HEVC Video Extensions (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2023-38170 HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

SQL Server (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2023-38169 Microsoft OLE DB Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Appendix D: Other Products

This is a list of advisories and third-party patches covered in the August Microsoft release, sorted by product group.

Adobe Acrobat Reader (30 issues)

CVE-2023-29303 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2023-29299 Improper Input Validation (CWE-20) CVE-2023-29320 Improper Access Control (CWE-284) CVE-2023-38222 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2023-38223 Access of Uninitialized Pointer (CWE-824) CVE-2023-38224 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2023-38225 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2023-38226 Access of Uninitialized Pointer (CWE-824) CVE-2023-38227 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2023-38228 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2023-38229 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-38230 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2023-38231 Out-of-bounds Write (CWE-787) CVE-2023-38232 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-38233 Out-of-bounds Write (CWE-787) CVE-2023-38234 Access of Uninitialized Pointer (CWE-824) CVE-2023-38235 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-38236 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-38237 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-38238 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2023-38239 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-38240 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-38241 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-38242 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-38243 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2023-38244 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-38245 Improper Input Validation (CWE-20) CVE-2023-38246 Access of Uninitialized Pointer (CWE-824) CVE-2023-38247 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-38248 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125)

AMD (one issue)

CVE-2023-20569 CVE-2023-20569 Return Address Predictor

Chromium / Edge (12 issues)

CVE-2023-4068 Chromium: CVE-2023-4068 Type Confusion in V8 CVE-2023-4069 Chromium: CVE-2023-4069 Type Confusion in V8 CVE-2023-4070 Chromium: CVE-2023-4070 Type Confusion in V8 CVE-2023-4071 Chromium: CVE-2023-4071 Heap buffer overflow in Visuals CVE-2023-4072 Chromium: CVE-2023-4072 Out of bounds read and write in WebGL CVE-2023-4073 Chromium: CVE-2023-4073 Out of bounds memory access in ANGLE CVE-2023-4074 Chromium: CVE-2023-4074 Use after free in Blink Task Scheduling CVE-2023-4075 Chromium: CVE-2023-4075 Use after free in Cast CVE-2023-4076 Chromium: CVE-2023-4076 Use after free in WebRTC CVE-2023-4077 Chromium: CVE-2023-4077 Insufficient data validation in Extensions CVE-2023-4078 Chromium: CVE-2023-4078 Inappropriate implementation in Extensions CVE-2023-38157 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

GitHub (one issue)