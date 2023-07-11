July’s Patch Tuesday: A rich harvest

Microsoft on Tuesday released patches for 129 vulnerabilities, including seven critical-severity issues in Windows and two in SharePoint. As usual, the largest number of addressed vulnerabilities affect Windows with 104 CVEs, including two that also affect Azure. Office takes 10 patches, including three that it shares with Outlook and one that it shares with Access. SharePoint takes five. Azure takes four, though two of those are shared with Windows as noted above. Microsoft Dynamics takes two. Visual Studio and .NET share a patch and each takes another one of their own.

Microsoft is also publishing three advisories that bear a closer look. ADV230001, “Guidance on Microsoft Signed Drivers Being Used Maliciously,” addresses an issue under sustained active exploit for multiple products. For an in-depth look at the situation, including Sophos X-Ops’ role in its discovery, please see the accompanying article; Microsoft has also published a Knowledge Base article on the matter. ADV230002, “Microsoft Guidance for Addressing Security Feature Bypass in Trend Micro EFI Modules,” is also included this month, as is ADV990001, covering the latest Servicing Stack updates.

In addition to the issue detailed in ADV230001, Microsoft flags four patched CVEs, all Important-severity, as being under active exploitation in the wild. Two of those (CVE-2023-32049, CVE-2023-35311) are security bypass issues. In the former, an attacker wielding CVE-2023-32049 could send to a target a specially crafted URL that, if clicked, could bypass the usual Open File – Security Warning prompt; likewise, in the latter, a specially crafted URL could lead to bypass of the Outlook security-notice prompt. The other two issues under active exploitation are elevation-of-privilege issues touching MSHTML and the Windows Error Reporting Service.

In addition, Microsoft cautions that three of the Windows issues and two of the SharePoint issues addressed are more likely to be exploited in either the latest or earlier versions of the affected product soon (that is, within the next 30 days).

Beyond this update, Microsoft also offered information on three Adobe CVEs (CVE-2023-29298, CVE-2023-29300, CVE-2023-29301) being patched today in Bulletin APSB23-40. All three touch ColdFusion and affect CF2018 update 16, CF2021 update 6, CF2023 GA Release (2023.0.0) and earlier, and Adobe states that all three are less likely to be exploited in the next 30 days. None of the three are previously publicly disclosed.

We are including at the end of this post three appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches, sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability, and by product family.

By the numbers

Total Microsoft CVEs: 129

Total advisories shipping in update: 3

Publicly disclosed: 0

Exploited: 5 (including ADV230001)

Severity Critical: 9 Important: 120

Impact Elevation of Privilege: 35 Remote Code Execution: 35 Denial of Service: 22 Information Disclosure: 19 Security Feature Bypass: 12 Spoofing: 6



Figure 1: An equal number of RCE and EoP issues this month are joined by a bumper crop of Security Feature Bypasses – one Critical-class

Products

Windows (includes 2 shared with Azure): 104

Office (includes one shared with Access and 3 with Outlook): 10

SharePoint: 5

Azure: 3

Outlook: 3

.NET (includes one shared with Visual Studio): 2

Dynamics 365: 2

Visual Studio (includes one shared with .NET): 2

Access (shared with Office): 1

common_utils.py: 1

Defender: 1

Mono: 1

VP9 Video Extensions: 1

Figure 2: A large number of product families make an appearance in July’s Patch Tuesday set, but Windows continues to rule the roost. (For patches shared by multiple families, the numbers above reflect an instance for each family affected – for example, Visual Studio and .NET each have one patch of their own and share one patch, so in this chart each shows as having two patches)

Notable July updates

ADV230001 – Guidance on Microsoft Signed Drivers Being Used Maliciously

The discovery that drivers certified by Microsoft’s own Window Hardware Developer Program (MWHDP) were being used maliciously in post-exploitation activity will, according to the text of the advisory itself, lead to “long-term solutions to address these deceptive practices and prevent future customer impacts” at Microsoft. In the meantime, please see “Microsoft Revokes Malicious Drivers in Patch Tuesday Culling” for detailed information on what we found.

CVE-2023-35352 — Windows Remote Desktop Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

This server-side issue is the month’s sole non-RCE Critical-class patch, and Microsoft assesses that it is more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days. An attacker who successfully exploited CVE-2023-35352 could bypass certificate or private key authentication when establishing a remote desktop protocol session.

CVE-2023-35308 – Windows MSHTML Platform Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

CVE-2023-35336 — Windows MSHTML Platform Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

So here’s something you probably weren’t expecting today: Internet Explorer patches. Though IE and even Edge Legacy are deprecated, the MSHTML, EdgeHTML, and scripting programs that lay beneath them are still very much present in Windows. Microsoft therefore states that all versions of Windows except Server 2008, Server 2008 R2, and Server 2012 are affected, and that customers who install Security Only updates should install the IE Cumulative updates to address this one. These aren’t the only MSHTML vulnerabilities this month, nor the most concerning – CVE-2023-32046, an Important-class Elevation of Privilege issue, is under active exploitation in the wild – but it’s definitely odd to see the ghost of the much-maligned Internet Explorer still haunting Patch Tuesday in 2023.

CVE-2023-35333 – MediaWiki PandocUpload Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2023-35373 – Mono Authenticode Validation Spoofing Vulnerability

These two items come from product families a little less familiar to regular followers of Patch Tuesday. MediaWiki extensions are developed by Microsoft for internal use, but are accessible to the public via Microsoft’s GitHub; Mono is the venerable open-source .NET-compatible software framework. Both vulnerabilities are judged by Microsoft as less likely to be exploited in the next 30 days, neither is believed to be under exploit in the wild, and both were cooperatively disclosed to Microsoft.

Figure 3: As the year goes on, remote code execution flaws continue to lead the Patch Tuesday pack

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall CVE-2023-33157 2308554 2308554 CVE-2023-35311 2308549 2308549 CVE-2023-36874 Exp/2336874-A

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of July’s patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Remote Code Execution (35 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2023-32057 Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33157 Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33160 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35297 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35315 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35365 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35366 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35367 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2023-32033 Microsoft Cluster Server Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-32038 Microsoft ODBC Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-32047 Paint 3D Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-32051 Raw Image Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33134 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33149 Microsoft Office Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33152 Microsoft Access Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33153 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33158 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33161 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33163 Windows Network Load Balancing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35300 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35302 Microsoft PostScript and PCL6 Class Printer Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35309 Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35310 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35313 Windows Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) SnapIn Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35322 Windows Deployment Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35323 Windows OLE Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35333 Media-Wiki Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35343 Windows Geolocation Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35344 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35345 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35346 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35350 Windows Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35351 Windows Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35374 Paint 3D Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36867 Visual Studio Code GitHub Pull Requests and Issues Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Elevation of Privilege (35 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-21756 Windows Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-32046 Windows MSHTML Platform Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-32050 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-32053 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-32054 Volume Shadow Copy Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-32055 Active Template Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-32056 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-33127 .NET and Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-33148 Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-33154 Windows Partition Management Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-33155 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-33156 Microsoft Defender Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35299 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35303 USB Audio Class System Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35304 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35305 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35312 Microsoft VOLSNAP.SYS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35317 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35320 Connected User Experiences and Telemetry Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35328 Windows Transaction Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35337 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35340 Windows CNG Key Isolation Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35342 Windows Image Acquisition Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35347 Microsoft Store Install Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35353 Connected User Experiences and Telemetry Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35355 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35356 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35357 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35358 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35360 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35361 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35362 Windows Clip Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35363 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35364 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36874 Windows Error Reporting Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Denial of Service (22 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-32034 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-32035 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-32044 Microsoft Message Queuing Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-32045 Microsoft Message Queuing Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-32084 HTTP.sys Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-33164 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-33166 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-33167 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-33168 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-33169 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-33172 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-33173 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35298 HTTP.sys Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35314 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35318 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35319 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35321 Windows Deployment Services Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35329 Windows Authentication Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35330 Windows Extended Negotiation Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35331 Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35338 Windows Peer Name Resolution Protocol Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35339 Windows CryptoAPI Denial of Service Vulnerability

Information Disclosure (19 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-21526 Windows Netlogon Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-32037 Windows Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-32039 Microsoft PostScript and PCL6 Class Printer Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-32040 Microsoft PostScript and PCL6 Class Printer Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-32041 Windows Update Orchestrator Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-32042 OLE Automation Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-32083 Windows Failover Cluster Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-32085 Microsoft PostScript and PCL6 Class Printer Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-33162 Microsoft Excel Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-33174 Windows Kernel Memory Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35296 Microsoft PostScript and PCL6 Class Printer Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35306 Microsoft PostScript and PCL6 Class Printer Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35316 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35324 Microsoft PostScript and PCL6 Class Printer Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35325 Windows Print Spooler Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35326 Windows CDP User Components Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35341 Windows Media Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36868 Service Fabric on Windows Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36872 VP9 Video Extensions Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Security Feature Bypass (12 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2023-35352 Windows Remote Desktop Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2023-32043 Windows Remote Desktop Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-32049 Windows SmartScreen Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-33150 Microsoft Office Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-33165 Microsoft SharePoint Server Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-33170 ASP.NET Core Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-35308 Windows MSHTML Platform Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-35311 Microsoft Outlook Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-35332 Windows Remote Desktop Protocol Security Feature Bypass CVE-2023-35336 Windows MSHTML Platform Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-35348 Azure Active Directory Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-36871 Azure Active Directory Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Spoofing (6 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-29347 Windows Admin Center Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-32052 Microsoft Power Apps Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-33151 Microsoft Outlook Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-33159 Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-33171 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability CVE-2023-35373 Mono Authenticode Validation Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Appendix B: Exploitability

This is a list of the July CVEs judged by Microsoft to be more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release, as well as those already known to be under exploit. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Exploit detected ADV230001 Guidance on Microsoft Signed Drivers Being Used Maliciously CVE-2023-32046 Windows MSHTML Platform Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-32049 Windows SmartScreen Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-35311 Microsoft Outlook Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-36874 Windows Error Reporting Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Exploitation more likely CVE-2023-21526 Windows Netlogon Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-33134 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33157 Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35312 Microsoft VOLSNAP.SYS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35352 Windows Remote Desktop Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of July’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Windows (102 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2023-32057 Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35297 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35315 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35352 Windows Remote Desktop Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-35365 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35366 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35367 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2023-21526 Windows Netlogon Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-21756 Windows Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-29347 Windows Admin Center Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-32033 Microsoft Cluster Server Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-32034 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-32035 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-32037 Windows Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-32038 Microsoft ODBC Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-32039 Microsoft PostScript and PCL6 Class Printer Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-32040 Microsoft PostScript and PCL6 Class Printer Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-32041 Windows Update Orchestrator Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-32042 OLE Automation Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-32043 Windows Remote Desktop Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-32044 Microsoft Message Queuing Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-32045 Microsoft Message Queuing Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-32046 Windows MSHTML Platform Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-32047 Paint 3D Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-32049 Windows SmartScreen Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-32050 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-32051 Raw Image Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-32053 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-32054 Volume Shadow Copy Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-32055 Active Template Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-32056 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-32083 Windows Failover Cluster Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-32084 HTTP.sys Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-32085 Microsoft PostScript and PCL6 Class Printer Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-33154 Windows Partition Management Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-33155 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-33163 Windows Network Load Balancing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33164 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-33166 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-33167 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-33168 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-33169 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-33172 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-33173 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-33174 Windows Kernel Memory Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35296 Microsoft PostScript and PCL6 Class Printer Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35298 HTTP.sys Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35299 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35300 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35302 Microsoft PostScript and PCL6 Class Printer Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35303 USB Audio Class System Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35304 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35305 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35306 Microsoft PostScript and PCL6 Class Printer Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35308 Windows MSHTML Platform Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-35309 Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35310 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35312 Microsoft VOLSNAP.SYS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35313 Windows Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) SnapIn Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35314 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35316 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35317 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35318 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35319 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35320 Connected User Experiences and Telemetry Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35321 Windows Deployment Services Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35322 Windows Deployment Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35323 Windows OLE Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35324 Microsoft PostScript and PCL6 Class Printer Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35325 Windows Print Spooler Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35326 Windows CDP User Components Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35328 Windows Transaction Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35329 Windows Authentication Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35330 Windows Extended Negotiation Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35331 Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35332 Windows Remote Desktop Protocol Security Feature Bypass CVE-2023-35336 Windows MSHTML Platform Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-35337 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35338 Windows Peer Name Resolution Protocol Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35339 Windows CryptoAPI Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-35340 Windows CNG Key Isolation Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35341 Windows Media Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35342 Windows Image Acquisition Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35343 Windows Geolocation Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35344 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35345 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35346 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35347 Microsoft Store Install Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35348 Azure Active Directory Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability (shared with Azure) CVE-2023-35350 Windows Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35351 Windows Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-35353 Connected User Experiences and Telemetry Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35355 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35356 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35357 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35358 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35360 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35361 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35362 Windows Clip Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35363 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35364 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-35374 Paint 3D Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36871 Azure Active Directory Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability (shared with Azure) CVE-2023-36874 Windows Error Reporting Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Office (10 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-33148 Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-33149 Microsoft Office Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33150 Microsoft Office Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-33151 Microsoft Outlook Spoofing Vulnerability (shared with Outlook) CVE-2023-33152 Microsoft Access Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (shared with Access) CVE-2023-33153 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (shared with Outlook) CVE-2023-33158 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33161 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33162 Microsoft Excel Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35311 Microsoft Outlook Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability (shared with Outlook)

SharePoint (5 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-33157 Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33160 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33134 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-33159 Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-33165 Microsoft SharePoint Server Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Azure (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-36868 Service Fabric on Windows Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-35348 Azure Active Directory Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability (shared with Windows) CVE-2023-36871 Azure Active Directory Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability (shared with Windows)

Outlook (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-33151 Microsoft Outlook Spoofing Vulnerability (shared with Office) CVE-2023-33153 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (shared with Office) CVE-2023-35311 Microsoft Outlook Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability (shared with Office)

.Net (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-33170 ASP.NET Core Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-33127 .NET and Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability (shared with Visual Studio)

Dynamics 365 (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-32052 Microsoft Power Apps Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-33171 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability

Visual Studio (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-33127 .NET and Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability (shared with .NET) CVE-2023-36867 Visual Studio Code GitHub Pull Requests and Issues Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Access (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2023-33152 Microsoft Access Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (shared with Office)

common_utils.py (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2023-35333 Media-Wiki Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Defender (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2023-33156 Microsoft Defender Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Mono (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2023-35373 Mono Authenticode Validation Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

VP9 Video Extensions (1 CVE)