Sophos Firewall recognized as #1 firewall solution by G2 users

Sophos Firewall has been rated the #1 firewall solution by G2 users in their spring 2023 Reports. G2 distinctions and rankings are based on independent, verified customer reviews on G2.com, the world’s largest software marketplace and peer-review platform.

Sophos Firewall has been rated 4.6 out of 5 stars by IT professionals, topping the charts:

Here’s a small sampling of review headlines:

“Easy to use, highly functional, powerful firewall – great value”

“Network Security Made Simple with Sophos Firewall”

“Sophos: Firewall With Cutting edge Highlights And Functionalities”

“Leading AV and Firewall Protection Hands Down”

Check out the full reviews on G2.com and how Sophos was named a leader in several other categories including Endpoint, EDR, XDR and MDR.

These reviews are a great endorsement of our commitment to helping solve today’s top problems with securing modern networks. We do this by delivering a uniquely differentiated next-gen firewall that is extremely easy to deploy and use, offers the best value in the industry, and works alongside a complete portfolio of complimentary network security products – all managed from a single cloud console, Sophos Central.

Sophos Firewall and our Network Security portfolio has received a number of impressive and innovative updates in recent months that customers are raving about, including:

New high-performance XGS 7500 and 8500 Models, setting a new benchmark in price-per-protected Mbps

New 5G cellular connectivity modules for our XGS desktop appliance models with expansion bays

New firmware releases for Sophos Firewall that bring added performance, full-featured SD-WAN capabilities, VPN optimizations, quality of life improvements, and much more

ZTNA v2, which delivers ZTNA-as-a-service with cloud gateways and macOS support that makes connecting remote workers to networked applications easier and more secure than ever

Check out Sophos Firewall and our full ecosystem of Secure Access Products at Sophos.com/Firewall.