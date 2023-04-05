G2 Names Sophos a Leader for Endpoint Protection, EDR, XDR, Firewall, and MDR

G2 just released their Spring 2023 Reports, and Sophos is the only cybersecurity provider named a Leader across the G2 Grid® Reports for Endpoint Protection Suites, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Firewall Software and Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Additionally, G2 users also rated Sophos the #1 overall XDR and Firewall solutions.

Independent Sophos Customer Validation

G2 distinctions and rankings are based on independent, verified customer reviews on G2.com, the world’s largest software marketplace and peer-review platform. In G2’s Spring 2023 Reports, Sophos was a named an Overall Leader in five categories, as well as a Leader in 11 individual market segment Grids:

Endpoint Protection Suites: Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Grids

EDR: Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Grids

XDR: Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-Market Grids

Firewall: Overall, Mid-Market, and Small Business Grids

MDR: Overall and Mid-Market Grids

We are honored that our services and products have been recognized by our customers and thank them for putting their trust in us.

Delivering Defense in Depth for Today’s Businesses

As adversaries have become more sophisticated and elusive, defenders should implement a defense-in-depth strategy that includes protection, detection, and response at every point along the attack chain to cover their entire environment. This layered approach should be inclusive of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security, as well as threat hunting and remediation services by security experts.

The fact that IT and security professionals recognize Sophos as the Leader across these key categories is validation that Sophos delivers the best and most comprehensive set of products and services required for modern day cybersecurity.

Uniquely, all Sophos customers are protected by Sophos X-Ops, a joint task force that brings together deep expertise across the attack environment from frontline threat hunters and incident responders to deep malware and AI specialists. Together they provide unparalleled insights into how threats are built, delivered, and operate in real time. Armed with this deep understanding, Sophos is able to build innovative, powerful, and effective defenses against even the most advanced threats.

Additional Sophos Customer and Analyst Validation

Alongside our G2 recognition, Sophos solutions are widely recognized by customers and the analyst community, including:

Sophos Endpoint

Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms for the 13th consecutive time

Named a 2021 Gartner® Customers’ Choice™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms with a 4.8/5 customer rating on Gartner Peer Insights

Sophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

Recognized as the #1 overall leader in the Omdia Universe for Comprehensive Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

Sophos Firewall

Named a 2022 Gartner® Customers’ Choice™ for Network Firewalls with a 4.7/5 rating on Gartner Peer Insights

Recognized as a Strong Performer on the Forrester Wave

Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Elevate your Cyber Defenses with Sophos

As the G2 ratings illustrate, Sophos provides unparalleled breadth and depth of protection. Our world-leading endpoint, network, email, cloud, and security operations solutions defend over 550,000 organizations from advanced cyberthreats, including ransomware.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your firewall, enhance your endpoint defenses, streamline and accelerate your threat investigations, or add 24/7 human-led threat detection and response, we can help.

Our solutions are tremendous on their own – and even better together. Customers running both Sophos Intercept X Endpoint and Sophos Firewall consistently report that they are able to double the efficiency of their IT/cybersecurity team and realize a reduction of up to 85% in the number of security incidents that require investigation. With Sophos you can build a long-term security strategy with confidence. Wherever you start, and whatever your goals, Sophos can help you enjoy superior cybersecurity outcomes.

For more information on our services and products, speak to your Sophos partner or representative and visit our website.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

[1] Reviewed in last 12 months as of April 3, 2023; among vendors with a minimum of 25 reviews