Upgrade your Sophos Firewalls to v19.5 MR1

Last week with the launch of our new flagship XGS 7500 and 8500 appliances, we also released Sophos Firewall OS v19.5 MR1 for all Sophos Firewall customers. This is the first maintenance update for our latest and greatest SFOS v19.5 release that includes great new performance and enhancements for TLS inspection, SD-WAN, High-Availability, and much more.

What’s new in v19.5 MR1

Xstream SD-WAN – Enhancements to SD-WAN rule management including the ability to clone SD-WAN rules above or below, move to Nth position, or create at the top or bottom of the rule stack.

– Enhancements to SD-WAN rule management including the ability to clone SD-WAN rules above or below, move to Nth position, or create at the top or bottom of the rule stack. Backup management – The firmware version is now included in the name of the backup file for easy identification.

– The firmware version is now included in the name of the backup file for easy identification. Firmware upgrades – A warning message has been added when upgrading to a firmware version that does not support migration of your settings and data that a factory reset will occur.

– A warning message has been added when upgrading to a firmware version that does not support migration of your settings and data that a factory reset will occur. Support for new hardware : Including the new XGS 7500 and 8500 appliances as well as new 5G cellular modules for XGS 116(w), 126(w), and 136(w).

: Including the new XGS 7500 and 8500 appliances as well as new 5G cellular modules for XGS 116(w), 126(w), and 136(w). Other enhancements: This release also includes many important performance, reliability, stability, and security fixes.

How to upgrade

Sophos Firewall OS v19.5 MR1 is a free upgrade for all licensed Sophos Firewall customers and should be applied to all supported firewall devices as soon as possible to ensure that you have all the latest security fixes and feature updates.

This firmware release will follow our standard update process. You can manually download SFOS v19.5 MR1 from the Licensing Portal and update any time. Otherwise, it will be rolled out to all connected devices over the coming weeks. A notification will appear on your local device or Sophos Central management console when the update is available, allowing you to schedule the update at your convenience.

Sophos Firewall OS v19.5 MR1 is a fully supported upgrade from all previous versions of v19.5; all previous versions of v19.0, including the latest v19.0 MR2; and all previous versions of v18.5, including the latest v18.5 MR5.

Please refer to the Upgrade Information tab in the release notes for more details.

Learn more about what’s new in v19.5