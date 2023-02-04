More customers trust Sophos for MDR than any other cybersecurity provider

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is one of the hottest, fastest-growing areas within cybersecurity, and that likely comes as no surprise. For the vast majority of organizations, the complexity and expense associated with recruiting, training, and retaining a skilled team of security operations analysts in-house is a tall order. Add to that attempting to stand up a complete security operations center (SOC) and associated threat feeds, and the reality of rolling your own cybersecurity-as-a-service offering becomes simply out of reach for all but the very largest of IT organizations.

That’s why the savviest IT professionals look to outsource MDR capabilities to a trusted partner. When evaluating MDR services, numbers matter. And whichever way you look at it, Sophos is number one for MDR.

Sophos MDR today protects over 15,000 organizations (and counting) from advanced cyberthreats that technology alone cannot stop, considerably more than any other vendor. We defend organizations of all sizes and across all industries in over 120 countries around the globe. This breadth and depth of experience enables Sophos to deliver superior cybersecurity outcomes day in, day out, backed by the reassurance of our market-leading breach protection warranty.

#1 for Threat Expertise and Response Time

Defending over 15,000 customers gives our MDR analysts a level of threat detection, investigation, and remediation expertise that other providers simply cannot replicate. Sophos sees more and stops more than anyone else. This unparalleled threat experience enables our analysts to respond more quickly and accurately at all stages of the detection and response process, from identifying the signals that matter to investigating potential incidents and neutralizing malicious activities.

“The pen testers were shocked they couldn’t find a way in. That was the point we knew we could absolutely trust the Sophos service.”

– University of South Queensland

We maintain shared runbooks for each threat or unique actor that we experience across all customer environments. Once an adversary is identified, analysts reference the relevant runbook and leap straight into action, leveraging the team’s collective experiences to quickly resolve the incident.

“Sophos’ MDR solution has saved us at least once in the past year from a nasty malware incident that could have turned into a full-blown ransomware attack very quickly.”

– HammondCare

Our breadth and depth of threat experience enables us to detect and neutralize attacks faster than anyone else. Sophos MDR customers benefit from an average threat response time of just 38 minutes to detect, investigate and remediate, considerably faster than other security vendors and more than five times quicker than even the quickest in-house teams.

#1 for Industry-Specific Expertise

Securing over 15,000 customers means that Sophos MDR has deep experience of defending organizations across every major industry sector. Of course, this is easy to say but much harder to deliver which is why I’d like to put some numbers to this point. Of our current customers*:

11% are in education

11% are in financial services

12% are in government

7% are in healthcare

17% are in manufacturing

10% are in retail

Within each sector we automatically apply the intelligence and learnings from protecting one customer to all others with a similar profile. This enables us to elevate our customers’ defenses above and beyond what could be achieved otherwise.

#1 for Real-Time Threat Intelligence

As a leading global provider of cybersecurity technologies, Sophos protects over 550,000 organizations with our market-leading endpoint, network, email, and cloud security solutions. Each solution generates a wealth of real-time threat intelligence that is shared with Sophos MDR analysts via our Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, ensuring our operators always have the most complete and most current visibility into active threats.

Cybersecurity vendors with less visibility into active threats often supplement their in-house insights with additional threat intelligence feeds that aggregate threat activity from a broader set of sources. These feeds are valuable, but they only inform security teams of events after they happen.

Conversely, our in-house full stack threat intelligence provides visibility into threats as they are happening. Armed with these insights, we can quickly discover novel (new) adversary activity in a single customer environment and then proactively defend every other organization under our watch.

#1 Rated by Customers

Not only is Sophos MDR the most trusted service, but it is also the highest rated. Customers consistently give Sophos MDR top scores in independent reviews:

Sophos is the highest rated and most reviewed MDR solution on Gartner® Peer Insights™ with a 4.8/5 rating across 271 reviews as on December 20th, 2022, and 97% of customers say they would recommend us

G2 has recently named Sophos the top overall MDR solution in their Winter 2023 Report (Q4’2022), rating us above ten other vendors

Check out our hundreds of independent, verified reviews to hear what our customers say about our service

#1 for Scalable SOC Coverage

Another important metric to consider when evaluating MDR services is the number of people behind the protection. You need sufficient breadth of coverage to ensure seamless 24/7 support as well as the depth of expertise to optimize each stage of the detection and response process.

Sophos MDR has over 500 cyberthreat specialists working around the clock to protect customers from sophisticated attacks. Threat detection and response experts working in six SOCs across Australia, India, the UK and Ireland, and North America are supported by an extensive and closely-knit team of dedicated malware, threat intelligence, data engineering, data science, threat hunting, adversary tracking and incident response specialists.

This unique combination enables us to deliver the world’s best human-led detection and response at scale 24/7/365. (We will soon be opening a seventh SOC in Germany which will also provide local language support.)

Sophos is #1 for MDR

Whichever way you look at it, Sophos is number one for MDR, trusted by more organizations than any other vendor. Superior threat expertise, response times, industry-specific knowledge, real-time threat intelligence, customer ratings, and SOC specialists all ensure that Sophos MDR customers enjoy the best possible cybersecurity outcomes, enabling them to focus on what’s important to their business.

To learn more about Sophos MDR and explore how we can help you, speak to one of our cybersecurity specialists today.

* Annual subscription license holders

