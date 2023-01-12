Sophos MDR is the #1 rated MDR service by G2 Peer Reviews

More organizations trust Sophos for managed detection and response (MDR) than any other vendor, and we’re also the highest user-rated MDR solution.

G2, a leading customer review site for cybersecurity solutions, has named Sophos the top overall MDR solution in their Winter 2023 Report, rating us above 10 other leading vendors.

Specifically, Sophos MDR is the #1 rated solution in the following categories:

Overall MDR Grid

Mid-Market Grid

Momentum Index

Usability Index

Implementation Index

Hear what a few Sophos MDR customers have to say about our service:

Good cyber defense isn’t just about technology. The skills gap in cybersecurity continues to grow at an alarming rate, and many organizations are simply unable to stay ahead of well-organized, innovative, and increasingly industrialized adversaries.

With Sophos MDR, customers benefit from a 24/7 fully managed security operations service delivered by experts who specialize in detecting and responding to cyberattacks that technology alone can’t stop. Sophos is the first and only endpoint security provider to integrate both native and vendor-agnostic telemetry from third-party tools, accelerating threat detection, investigation, and response and enabling customers to increase return on their existing security investments.

In addition to our G2 recognition, we’ve been honored recently with further industry recognition for our innovation and delivery of superior cybersecurity outcomes. Sophos MDR successfully reported malicious activity across all 10 MITRE ATT&CK® steps in the inaugural MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluation for security service providers. Plus, Sophos MDR was recognized as providing the Best Cyber Managed Threat Response for U.S. government organizations by American Security. To be recognized both by customers and analysts is tremendous validation of the superior cybersecurity outcomes we deliver to our customers around the globe.

We owe a huge thank you to our customers for their trust and commitment in selecting Sophos as their cybersecurity services partner. We don’t take this praise lightly and will continue to innovate relentlessly to adapt to any new threats the New Year brings.

