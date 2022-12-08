Introducing the Sophos Marketplace

I’m delighted to announce the availability of the Sophos Marketplace, an open ecosystem of more than 75 third-party technology integrations with Sophos’ products and services.

Following hot on the heels of our newly enhanced Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, the Marketplace is another exciting resource that enables us to deliver superior cybersecurity outcomes for our customers and partners around the globe.

An integral part of our strategic alliances program

At Sophos we pursue three types of alliances:

Security operations integrations that enable Sophos and our partners to use telemetry from third-party security technologies to accelerate threat detection and response across diverse operating environments, regardless of customers’ existing security solutions. With a full range of endpoint, firewall, network, identity, email, cloud, SIEM and SOAR integrations already in place, the Sophos Marketplace elevates and extends organizations’ defenses while enabling them to increase return on their existing security investments.

Third-party marketplaces that allow our fast-growing network of managed service provider (MSP), telco, public cloud and distribution partners to integrate Sophos' portfolio of services, products, and technologies into their existing environments, enhancing their customer offerings and streamlining day-to-day cybersecurity management.

Go-to-market partnerships. More tactical and less formal in nature than the previous two, these alliances allow Sophos and complementary partners to work together on mutually beneficial opportunities that support our shared customers and open new opportunities for collaboration.

The new Sophos Marketplace is an integral part of our strategic alliances program, facilitating and enhancing the delivery of both our security operations integrations and third-party marketplaces.

Keeping customers ahead of advanced threats

The reality is that cybersecurity has become too complex for most organizations to manage on their own. While the level of sophistication of cyberthreats continues to increase exponentially, there remains a shortage of people to defend against them: recent research by Cybersecurity Ventures estimated that there are currently 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs globally.

At the same time, organizations already have in place a wide range of security tools from many vendors. Each tool provides valuable telemetry that skilled analysts can use to detect and stop advanced attacks. The challenge lies in integrating this data in a way that allows meaningful analysis and insights that would otherwise not be possible standalone.

Enter Sophos.

First, we help our customers close the cybersecurity skills gap by delivering cybersecurity as a service. Our global team of expert analysts acts as a 24/7/365 extension of our customers’ own organizations, monitoring their environments for threats and neutralizing advanced, human-led attacks before they can cause damage. Testament to the quality of our service, Sophos is the world’s most trusted managed detection and response (MDR) provider, already protecting over 13,000 organizations around the globe.

With the recent enhancements to our MDR service, Sophos became the first and only provider able to integrate at scale third-party (non-Sophos) telemetry, native (Sophos) telemetry, or any combination of the two. Signals from across the customer environment are automatically consolidated, correlated and prioritized with insights from the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem and the Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence unit to accelerate threat detection, investigation and response and deliver superior cybersecurity outcomes.

The more we see, the faster we act. By enabling Sophos MDR analysts to leverage the security technologies that organizations already have in place to detect, investigate and respond to advanced, human-led attacks, the Sophos Marketplace helps reduce cyber risk while increasing our customers’ return on their existing solutions.

Enabling our fast-grown MSP network

The increasingly challenging threat environment is also driving demand for MSPs to help manage the wider IT and security stack. The Sophos Marketplace streamlines and facilitates day-to-day management of Sophos technologies by MSPs, freeing-up valuable time and making it quicker and easier for partners to protect their customers’ environments with Sophos’ market-leading products, technologies, and services.

Our commitment to openness

When designing the Sophos Marketplace, a guiding principle was Sophos’ strong commitment to openness. At Sophos we believe in the open sharing of data within the security community to elevate defenses industry-wide. We were also laser-focused on delivering a clean, simple user experience that makes it easy for our customers and partners to acquire, deploy and maintain solutions that leverage Sophos’ services, products and technologies as well as those from our integration partners. Check it out and give it a try today.

This is just the start!

The launch of the Sophos Marketplace is just the first step. We will be expanding our broad, open ecosystem with more partners, more apps and more plugins, allowing us to solve an ever-increasing number of practical customer problems regardless of the end customers’ environment. Watch this space!