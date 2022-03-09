Sophos named a G2 Best Software Award Winner

Sophos customers have spoken, G2 has verified. Sophos Endpoint cybersecurity is rated a top ten security product in the G2 2022 Best Software Awards.

Winners are based on verified customer reviews on the G2 website as well as publicly available market presence data. Feedback on Sophos from customers includes:

“Protects our entire network – our server through to our end users. It stops all the most current cyber security threats. Makes us feel quite secure and safe. Much better than running and managing an antivirus program.” link “Intercept X has prevented several issues from arising on our network by preventing and successfully blocking virus/crypto attacks.” link “It stops the latest cyber security threats, anti-ransomware to keep the user information safe” link “Superior protection at a very reasonable price. It has proven to be highly effective at protecting against malware while including a full complement of endpoint features like peripheral device control, application control, DLP, and automated network isolation.” link “We discovered a slew of additional tools that we now rely on, such as data loss prevention, peripheral management, and malware link blocking” link

This award follows Sophos being named an October 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). Sophos was the highest rated and most reviewed vendor, and the only vendor named a Customers’ Choice in all four global deployment regions: North America, EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Across 505 independent reviews, customers overwhelmingly recommend Sophos, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 as of 31st August 2021.

These customer-awarded distinctions reflect, we believe, our ability to stop more threats, faster, while lowering our customers’ total cost of ownership (TCO).

Stop more threats, faster

Achieving better security outcomes is only possible with the most accurate protection against today’s advanced threats. But accuracy alone isn’t enough: protection also needs to be fast and lightweight so it can stop breaches without slowing down your users. And your data needs to be kept safe, wherever it is: on devices, in the cloud, or a hybrid of the two.

At Sophos, we optimize prevention, stopping threats before they can impact your systems. In fact, we block 99.98% of attacks by leveraging the most advanced AI in the industry and by proactively blocking more exploit and ransomware techniques than anyone else.

We’ve also got a built-in health check tool that helps you discover misconfigurations, find under-protected machines, and optimize your protection policies.

By front-loading all these prevention technologies, the time needed to detect, investigate, and respond to actual threats is truly minimal. We’ve accurately blocked just about every threat before it’s even had a chance to become something for you to deal with.

This superior prevention leaves analysts with the bandwidth to focus on the most advanced attacks – attacks that don’t follow a single path and can come from anywhere in your environment: endpoints, servers, firewalls, email, cloud, mobile, Microsoft 365 and more.

But we don’t stop at prevention. Threat response is accelerated thanks to our industry-leading machine learning models, relevant threat intelligence data, guided investigations, and automated remediation features like endpoint self-isolation and ransomware file rollback.

Best of all: you can manage it yourself with Sophos XDR or let us manage it for you with Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR), which gives you 24/7 threat hunting, remediation, and clean-up delivered by our team of expert security analysts.

Reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

The icing on the cake is that all these great technologies and services result in better security outcomes while reducing TCO. Sophos customers consistently report being twice as efficient at day-to-day security tasks and needing to remediate 85% fewer incidents.

How do we do this?

As your IT environment grows more complex, we keep things simple with an end-to-end protection suite that removes the expense and challenges of managing various third-party point products.

Per-user licensing lets you extend your protection without increasing costs. VDI? No problem. Multiple devices? You’ve got it.

Everything is managed through the world’s most trusted, cloud-native security platform to streamline your security. And with open APIs and an extensive – and growing – list of third-party integrations, we fit into your world, not the other way around.

Plus, the uncapped Incident Response included in our Managed Detection and Response service means that if you experience a cyberattack, we’ve got your back, not your budget.

And Sophos Endpoint is part of our Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem: a holistic approach that brings together cybersecurity expertise in a virtuous cycle of continuous communication and improvement between products, services, and data – all managed through the Sophos Central platform.

