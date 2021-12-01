Sophos Named a Gartner Peer Insights™ Customer’s Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms

Customers have spoken–naming Sophos an October 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). What’s more, Sophos is the highest rated and most reviewed vendor, and the only vendor to be named a Customers’ Choice in all four global deployment regions: North America, EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Across 505 independent reviews, customers overwhelmingly recommend Sophos, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 as of 31st August 2021.

Based solely on independent customer reviews that have been rigorously evaluated by Gartner, we believe this nomination is testament to the unparalleled real-world protection, detection, and response that Sophos delivers every day to enterprise customers around the globe.

Double recognition is a double honor

This distinction follows hot on the heels of Sophos being named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) in May 2021. To be recognized by both our customers and Gartner analysts this year is a double honor in our view and we could not be more proud.

The voice of the customer

Gartner Peer Insights shares the independent voice of verified enterprise customers. Recent feedback on Sophos’s endpoint protection includes:

“Detection & protection that truly keeps up with the ever-growing threat landscape”

Manufacturing, $50M–$250M, North America

“The deep learning and artificial intelligence give an excellent detection response which has led to a significant decrease in ransomware attacks”

Retail, $10B–$30B, Asia Pacific

“Zero-day detections are excellent. We’re notified of threats by Sophos often before our SOC knows what may be going on”

Manufacturing, $500M – $1B, North America/Latin America/Asia Pacific

These are just three of over 750 Sophos endpoint protection customer reviews available on the Gartner Peer Insights site. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers who have shared their feedback; we truly appreciate your time and your trust.

Optimize prevention. Minimize time to detect and respond

Sophos Endpoint gives you world-leading prevention, detection and response capabilities designed for real-world environments. Whether you choose to manage your security yourself or have our team do it for you, you are backed by unparalleled human and technical expertise.

Optimize prevention

No one is more focused on preventing attacks than Sophos and over the past year independent 3rd party testing shows we stop, on average, 99.98% of all threats. We achieve this via a two-pronged strategy:

Reduce the attack surface , removing opportunities for attackers to penetrate your organization. This includes: Blocking potentially unwanted applications and malicious or suspect websites based on content or URL rating Controlling what applications and devices are allowed to run Locking down server configurations in a single click



Prevent attacks from running, using layered protection technologies to stop both the threats and the tactics attackers use: AI-based behavior prevention blocks the unknown based on techniques, behaviors, and anomalies Behavior-based anti-ransomware technology prevents attackers from encrypting your files Exploit prevention stops the techniques attackers use, protecting against attacks that leverage previously unknown vulnerabilities



By stopping attackers from gaining a foothold, Sophos reduces the signal-to-noise ratio, enabling defenders to focus on fewer, more accurate detections.

Minimize time to detect and respond

Our robust tools and human expertise quickly identify, defuse, and eject attackers before they can take control.

We provide 24/7/365 threat hunting and neutralization delivered as a fully-managed service by Sophos experts

Our team becomes your team, and our threat hunting expertise helps augment and extend your team

The open Sophos XDR platform integrates with your existing security operations (and we’re proud to be named a Representative Vendor in the new Gartner Market Guide for XDR)

Ultimately this approach delivers superior security outcomes for our customers: better protection, reduced risk, and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

