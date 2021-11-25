Sophos ZTNA early access program now available

Sophos ZTNA is a brand new cloud-delivered, cloud-managed product in the Sophos ecosystem to securely connect users to applications. It’s the ideal replacement for remote access VPN, with some significant advantages in zero trust security, ease-of-management, and a transparent user experience.

What’s new

If you participated in our previous EAP, you’ll find a lot of great new enhancements in this release:

Sophos ZTNA gateways support clustering (up to 9 instances in a cluster) to improve high-availability, performance, and scalability

Sophos ZTNA gateways are supported in Amazon AWS environments

Sophos ZTNA gateways support single-arm and dual-arm deployments

Sophos ZTNA gateways will probe web-based applications to ensure they are reachable, aiding in troubleshooting and application downtime alerting

Sophos ZTNA now supports both agent and agentless access methods to resources

The Sophos ZTNA client is available for Windows 10, Windows 10 ARM, and Windows 11 providing “thick” application support (TCP/UDP based applications)

The Sophos ZTNA client enables Synchronized Security with Sophos Intercept X to dynamically assess device health for use in policy to prevent compromised devices from connecting to applications

Sophos ZTNA supports both Azure and Okta IDPs for authentication; Azure AD and on-prem AD are supported for directory import, enabling security group-based policies

Enhanced alerting when gateways are unreachable, a cluster is degraded, or web-based applications are not reachable from the ZTNA gateway

Getting started

Register for the ZTNA EAP directly at https://events.sophos.com/ztna-eap After signing up, log into Sophos Central and activate both the early access program for ZTNA as well as the new Endpoint Protection Features program (detailed instructions) Review the Sophos ZTNA Deployment Checklist Get started adding your users, identity providers, gateways, policies and applications.

Providing feedback

The team would love to hear your feedback – so please take advantage of the convenient feedback tool provided within Sophos Central (shown below) to let the team know about your experience. Have a look at our best practices guide for reporting issues to help the team as best you can.

Product training and assistance

Consult the online documentation, which is also available via the Help section (upper right of the console screen) within Sophos Central

We have some great product training available as well

Head over to the community forums for additional content (such as known issues) and to interact with other EAP participants and the Sophos team

Learning more about ZTNA

Note: the early access program is expected to run until the end of the year, with general availability starting in January of 2022.

Thanks for your help in making this release of Sophos ZTNA the best it can be!