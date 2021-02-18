Demo: Expose open RDP ports with Sophos EDR and Cloud Optix

Sophos ProductsCloud OptixEDRSophos CloudSophos Cloud OptixSophos EDR
18 February 2021
By

Remote Desktop Protocol, better know as RDP, is a favorite weak point used by attackers looking for a way into victims’ networks. In fact, it’s so popular that a recent Sophos survey found that RDP was the method used to gain entry in almost 10% of ransomware attacks.

Despite the well-documented risks of RDP, organizations are often completely unaware that they have servers which are exposed to the internet and are listening for RDP authentications.

Fortunately, Sophos EDR with Cloud Optix visibility makes it easy to reduce your risk from devices that have open RDP connections. The demo below shows how Sophos Cloud Optix will notify you of any RDP exposure that is putting your organization at risk, while Sophos EDR lets you investigate potential incidents and remotely respond.

 
Visit Sophos.com/EDR and Sophos.com/Cloud to learn more or try these products for yourself.

About the Author

Seth Geftic is a Director at Sophos focusing on endpoint security. Prior to joining Sophos he was a Director of Product Marketing at Invincea (acquired by Sophos in 2017). Seth was previously a Senior Manager in the Advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) Solution group and the cybercrime team at RSA. Seth is an industry expert in fields of endpoint security, breach detection, incident response, fraud, and cyber threats. Seth holds a BSBA in both Marketing and Finance from Washington University in St. Louis and is a CISSP.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.