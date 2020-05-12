The state of ransomware 2020

Stories of organizations crippled by ransomware regularly dominate the IT news headlines, and accounts of six- and seven-figure ransom demands are commonplace. But, do the news stories tell the full story?

To understand the reality behind the headlines, Sophos commissioned an independent survey of 5,000 IT managers across 26 countries. The findings provide brand new insight into what actually happens once ransomware hits. Be prepared to be surprised.

The 2020 ransomware reality

The survey provides fresh new insight into the experiences of organizations hit by ransomware, including:

Almost three quarters of ransomware attacks result in the data being encrypted.

51% of organizations were hit by ransomware in the last year. The criminals succeeded in encrypting the data in 73% of these attacks.

A further 1% paid the ransom but didn’t get their data back. Overall, 95% of organizations that paid the ransom had their data restored.

More than twice as many got it back via backups (56%) than by paying the ransom (26%).

The average cost to rectify the impacts of the most recent ransomware attack (considering downtime, people time, device cost, network cost, lost opportunity, ransom paid etc.) is US$732,520 for organizations that don’t pay the ransom, rising to US$1,448,458 for organizations that do pay.

45% of public sector organizations were hit by ransomware last year, compared to a global average of 51%, and a high of 60% in the media, leisure, and entertainment industries.

84% of respondents have cybersecurity insurance, but only 64% have insurance that covers ransomware.

For those organizations that have insurance against ransomware, 94% of the time when the ransom is paid to get the data back, it’s the insurance company that pays.

59% of attacks where the data was encrypted involved data in the public cloud. While it’s likely that respondents took a broad interpretation of public cloud, including cloud-based services such as Google Drive and Dropbox and cloud backup such as Veeam, it’s clear that cybercriminals are targeting data wherever it stored.

For the details behind these headlines, read The State of Ransomware 2020 report.

