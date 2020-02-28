Sophos wins big in February

Sophos cleaned up on the awards front in February – find out which awards and accolades we took home this month.

Awards and honors are a great validation of the hard work that we put in to creating and developing new and improved innovations for you, our customers, and February has been a great month for us.

But don’t take our word for it – the list of honors speaks for itself!

Kicking the month off, we were named one of CRN’s 2020 Coolest Cloud Companies. Sophos was selected for its innovation in product development, quality of services, and partner programs, as well as success in helping our customers save money and maximize the impact of their cloud computing technology.

We then took home not one, but two Reseller Choice Awards in Canada – one for Best Firewall, and the other for Best Anti-Spam Product.

It wasn’t just our products receiving praise in February. Seven Sophos executives were named to CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list, which honors the channel’s best leaders for their influence with innovative solutions, strategies and partnerships.

On the list were Mike Valentine, chief revenue officer; Kendra Krause, senior vice president of global channels; John Keenan, vice president, Americas; Erin Malone, vice president of North America channel sales; Scott Barlow, vice president of global MSP; Oscar Chavez-Arrieta, vice president, Latin America; and Allison Clarke, director of global channel programs.

Further, both Valentine and Krause were named as two of CRN’s elite list of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs. This was the seventh consecutive year on the list for Valentine, and the fourth for Krause, demonstrating their ongoing and evolving commitment to excellence.

And speaking of being influential: Sophos has been selected as a Channel Futures and Channel Partners 2020 Channel Influencer awardee.

We are being recognized as an organization that will have a significant impact on the information and telecommunications technology indirect sales channel in the year ahead.

2020 is off to a fantastic start as the awards roll in, and we look forward to continue innovating and reaching new heights as the year progresses.

Stay tuned for future announcements about where Sophos is making headlines!