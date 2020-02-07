Sophos is named one of the ‘coolest cloud companies’

We join the most advanced cloud technology players in CRN’s 100 Coolest Cloud Companies of 2020 list.

CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, recently unveiled its 100 Coolest Cloud Companies of 2020, and Sophos has made the list as a top cloud security vendor.

We were selected for our innovation in product development, the quality of our services and partner programs, and our success in helping customers save money and maximize the impact of their cloud computing technology.

We were also recognized for enabling organizations to manage a multi-layered security strategy across the office, data center and cloud from a single console, Sophos Central.

With our cloud tools you can protect AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes and infrastructure as code environments from the latest malware, ransomware and vulnerabilities.

We provide next-gen server workload protection, virtual firewall series and Sophos Cloud Optix, a powerful tool that automates and simplifies the detection and response of cloud security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations to reduce risk exposure.

Among the many differentiators offered by our public cloud security suite is the AI at the heart of Cloud Optix. Instead of inundating teams with massive numbers of undifferentiated alerts, Cloud Optix uses AI to significantly reduce alert fatigue and shrink incident response and resolution times.

It does this by identifying the risk profiling security and compliance risks, with contextual alerts that group affected resources, and providing detailed remediation steps, including direct links to the cloud provider’s console. This ensures teams focus on and fix their most critical security vulnerabilities fast.

In addition, Cloud Optix makes software development fast and secure with API-driven architecture that seamlessly integrates with existing DevOps tools and processes.

It analyzes infrastructure as code templates at any stage of the development pipeline automatically or on-demand, and ensures templates do not introduce vulnerabilities that could be exploited in a cyberattack. This proactive approach helps organizations meet security and compliance standards.

Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company, said of the awards:

The IT channel relies on cloud services as the foundation for building modern, transformational solutions. CRN’s annual list of 100 Coolest Cloud Companies seeks to honor the top cloud providers, whose mission and actions support innovation in cloud-based technologies. Our team congratulates these honorees and thanks them for their commitment to leading positive change in cloud technology.

Receiving praise from trusted third parties in cloud security isn’t new for us though. Cloud Computing magazine recently announced us as a winner of the 2019 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, and honoured Cloud Optix in two categories: those that most effectively leverage cloud platforms to deliver network security, and those providing security for cloud applications.

Follow twitter.com/SophosDevOps for the latest in Cloud Optix innovations in public cloud security.