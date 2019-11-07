Webcast: XG Firewall v18 innovations live

With the XG Firewall v18 early access program now underway, we would love it if you could join us for a special community webcast happening on Thursday, November 14.

We will be looking into some of the top industry problems that XG Firewall v18 is solving, as well as reviewing some of the key innovations in this release and the new features that you requested. Our product team experts will also be there to answer your questions live.

Webcast: Firewall v18 Overview and Live Q/A with the XG Product Team

When: November 14, 11AM EST (8AM PST, 4PM UK and 5PM CET)

Join us to get insights into the latest XG Firewall features, including:

Xstream Architecture that delivers extreme new levels of visibility, protection and performance.

that delivers extreme new levels of visibility, protection and performance. Threat Intelligence Analysis that stops zero-day threats before they get on your network.

that stops zero-day threats before they get on your network. Innovative enhancements, as requested by you, that make XG Firewall easier to deploy and manage.

Our product team is looking forward to discussing the latest release so please come armed with your best questions. It promises to be a fun and engaging session for everyone.

In case you aren’t already participating in the Early Access Program, head over to our Community Forums to get the latest firmware and share your feedback.

For anyone who isn’t able to attend, a recording will be made available after the webcast. A link will be added to this article, so simply check back here after the event.