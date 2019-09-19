Sophos is a Visionary in the Network Firewall Magic Quadrant 2019

We’re excited to announce that Gartner has named Sophos a Visionary in the Network Firewall Magic Quadrant for 2019.

We’re delighted to announce that Gartner has named Sophos a Visionary in the Network Firewall Magic Quadrant for 2019. We believe that this recognition confirms Sophos XG Firewall as one of the best next-generation firewalls on the market.

At Sophos we have been evolving and moving the network firewall space forward:

Sophos has developed the ultimate cybersecurity ecosystem for management, visibility and protection with Sophos Central cloud management and Synchronized Security.

We have positively changed the industry with Security Heartbeat and our integration of XG Firewall with Intercept X – providing the ultimate threat visibility, protection and response.

And we have also been responsive to the emerging needs of businesses as they move their datacenters and application usage to the cloud, providing visibility to cloud application usage and cloud infrastructure protection.

We believe Gartner’s placement of us as a Visionary in the Network Firewall Magic Quadrant for 2019 is a testimony to our continued:

cloud strategy and product innovation

responsiveness in addressing top industry challenges

synchronized Security and protection capabilities

strong vision and relentless roadmap execution

excellent customer experience.

And, we’re just getting started. New innovative breakthroughs in network visibility, protection and performance are coming very soon in XG Firewall v18 which is expected to kick off with an Early Access Program later this month.

To find out what Gartner says about the Enterprise Firewall marketplace download the complete Magic Quadrant report (registration required).