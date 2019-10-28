Switching from Symantec to Sophos just got even easier

If you’re planning a migration from Symantec Endpoint Protection (SEP), or at least thinking about it, you’re not alone. More and more organizations are making the switch from Symantec to Sophos for better endpoint protection and easier management.

For those Symantec customers and partners looking to switch we have special offers available.

Sophos continues to invest heavily in Intercept X, our cloud-native next-gen endpoint security that delivers features that can’t be matched by Symantec. Sophos Intercept X consistently gets top marks in third-party tests and analyst reports.

Why Switch? Sophos Intercept X endpoint protection offers better protection and is easier to manage:

  • Sophos stops more malware by harnessing the power of deep learning
  • Upgrade your ransomware defenses with behavior-based ransomware detection and file roll-back technology
  • Block exploit-based and file-less attacks with the industry’s most robust anti-exploit protection
  • Manage and protect all your devices in one place with Sophos’ unified, cross-product, cloud-native console
  • Synchronize security across products to automate defenses, share intelligence and respond to threats
  • Integrate intelligence endpoint detection and response (EDR) with endpoint protection in a single management console and unified agent
  • Add expertise with 24/7 threat hunting, detection, and response delivered by an expert team as a fully-managed service

Switching couldn’t be easier. See how simple it is to replace Symantec with Sophos:

Visit Sophos.com/Symantec to learn more about the benefits of switching from Symantec to Sophos.

Seth Geftic is a Director at Sophos focusing on endpoint security. Prior to joining Sophos he was a Director of Product Marketing at Invincea (acquired by Sophos in 2017). Seth was previously a Senior Manager in the Advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) Solution group and the cybercrime team at RSA. Seth is an industry expert in fields of endpoint security, breach detection, incident response, fraud, and cyber threats. Seth holds a BSBA in both Marketing and Finance from Washington University in St. Louis and is a CISSP.

