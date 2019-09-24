Sophos named a Leader in the 2019 Endpoint Forrester Wave

Sophos has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Suites, Q3 2019.

Sophos Intercept X, the world’s best endpoint protection, was included as one of the “15 most significant” endpoint security suites. Forrester noted that our “Intercept X product supplies on-host machine learning classification along with telemetry for its cloud-based Intercept X EDR tool”.

Forrester also stated that “Sophos’ malware and exploit protection are rated highly by customers.” While we love being recognized by analysts and third-party tests, positive feedback from the customers we protect is the highest praise of all.

Forrester also recognized Sophos for our Synchronized Security strategy, noting that it “offers tight integration between endpoint, network, and cloud security layers.”

Sophos received the highest score possible in the criteria of data security, mobile, product roadmap, OS support, security community involvement, partner ecosystem, and enterprise customer base.

Download the report.

The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Suites, Q3 2019, by Chris Sherman with Stephanie Balaouras, Merritt Maxim, Matthew Flug, and Peggy Dostie, September 23, 2019