Intercept X cleans up in endpoint protection test

Sophos Intercept X has beaten 11 other endpoint protection products in the latest tests by MRG Effitas.

The Q2 2019 MRG Effitas 360 Degree Assessment and Certification compared 12 endpoint protection products using “metrics that matter” to replicate real-world scenarios.

Sophos Intercept X was tested in its default, out-of-the-box configuration and was able to protect the test system from infection in every scenario:

  • Blocked – 100% of zero day, in the wild attacks
  • Blocked – 100% of malware tested (trojans, ransomware and other malicious applications)
  • Blocked – 100% of exploits and file-less attacks
  • Blocked – 100% of adware and PUAs
  • No false positives

No other vendor achieved results this strong without configuration changes.

MRG releases a new version of this test every quarter. This is the first time Sophos has participated publicly. You can download the full report here.

Intercept X Third Party Test Results

Intercept X Advanced is the world’s best endpoint protection. In addition to plaudits by SE Labs, it’s consistently performed at or near the top of multiple third-party tests.

SE Labs

NSS Labs

  • Ranked #1 for Security Effectiveness
  • Ranked #1 for Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

AV-Comparatives

  • Ranked #1 for Malware Protection (99.9% detection, 0 false alarms)

MRG Effitas

PC Magazine

  • Editor’s Choice, Best Ransomware Protection for Business 2019

AV-Test

One reason Intercept X excels like this is because it offers multiple layers of security in a single solution and a single agent to deliver unparalleled protection against advanced attacks.

Under the hood, Intercept X integrates deep learning malware detection, anti-exploit technology, active-adversary protection, specific anti-ransomware technology and a host of foundational endpoint security techniques.

Seth Geftic is a Director at Sophos focusing on endpoint security. Prior to joining Sophos he was a Director of Product Marketing at Invincea (acquired by Sophos in 2017). Seth was previously a Senior Manager in the Advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) Solution group and the cybercrime team at RSA. Seth is an industry expert in fields of endpoint security, breach detection, incident response, fraud, and cyber threats. Seth holds a BSBA in both Marketing and Finance from Washington University in St. Louis and is a CISSP.

