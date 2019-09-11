Intercept X cleans up in endpoint protection test

Sophos Intercept X has beaten 11 other endpoint protection products in the latest tests by MRG Effitas.
The Q2 2019 MRG Effitas 360 Degree Assessment and Certification compared 12 endpoint protection products using “metrics that matter” to replicate real-world scenarios.
Sophos Intercept X was tested in its default, out-of-the-box configuration and was able to protect the test system from infection in every scenario:
- Blocked – 100% of zero day, in the wild attacks
- Blocked – 100% of malware tested (trojans, ransomware and other malicious applications)
- Blocked – 100% of exploits and file-less attacks
- Blocked – 100% of adware and PUAs
- No false positives
No other vendor achieved results this strong without configuration changes.
MRG releases a new version of this test every quarter. This is the first time Sophos has participated publicly. You can download the full report here.
Intercept X Third Party Test Results
Intercept X Advanced is the world’s best endpoint protection. In addition to plaudits by SE Labs, it’s consistently performed at or near the top of multiple third-party tests.
SE Labs
- AAA Rated for Enterprise – 100% total accuracy rating
- Best Small Business Protection Award – AAA rated for SMB, 100% total accuracy rating
NSS Labs
- Ranked #1 for Security Effectiveness
- Ranked #1 for Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)
AV-Comparatives
- Ranked #1 for Malware Protection (99.9% detection, 0 false alarms)
MRG Effitas
- 100% block rate, 0 false positives – 360 Degree Assessment
- Ranked #1 for Exploit Protection
- Ranked #1 for Malware Protection
PC Magazine
- Editor’s Choice, Best Ransomware Protection for Business 2019
AV-Test
- AV-Test (Windows) – Top Product
- AV-Test (Mac) – Perfect Score
- AV-Test (Android) – Perfect Score
One reason Intercept X excels like this is because it offers multiple layers of security in a single solution and a single agent to deliver unparalleled protection against advanced attacks.
Under the hood, Intercept X integrates deep learning malware detection, anti-exploit technology, active-adversary protection, specific anti-ransomware technology and a host of foundational endpoint security techniques.