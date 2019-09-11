Intercept X cleans up in endpoint protection test

Stop us if this is getting boring…

Sophos Intercept X has beaten 11 other endpoint protection products in the latest tests by MRG Effitas.

The Q2 2019 MRG Effitas 360 Degree Assessment and Certification compared 12 endpoint protection products using “metrics that matter” to replicate real-world scenarios.

Sophos Intercept X was tested in its default, out-of-the-box configuration and was able to protect the test system from infection in every scenario:

Blocked – 100% of zero day , in the wild attacks

, in the wild attacks Blocked – 100% of malware tested (trojans, ransomware and other malicious applications)

tested (trojans, ransomware and other malicious applications) Blocked – 100% of exploits and file-less attacks

and file-less attacks Blocked – 100% of adware and PUAs

and PUAs No false positives

No other vendor achieved results this strong without configuration changes.

MRG releases a new version of this test every quarter. This is the first time Sophos has participated publicly. You can download the full report here.

Intercept X Third Party Test Results

Intercept X Advanced is the world’s best endpoint protection. In addition to plaudits by SE Labs, it’s consistently performed at or near the top of multiple third-party tests.

AAA Rated for Enterprise – 100% total accuracy rating

rating Best Small Business Protection Award – AAA rated for SMB, 100% total accuracy rating

Ranked #1 for Security Effectiveness

for Security Effectiveness Ranked #1 for Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

Ranked #1 for Malware Protection (99.9% detection, 0 false alarms)

100% block rate , 0 false positives – 360 Degree Assessment

, 0 false positives – 360 Degree Assessment Ranked #1 for Exploit Protection

for Exploit Protection Ranked #1 for Malware Protection

Editor’s Choice, Best Ransomware Protection for Business 2019

One reason Intercept X excels like this is because it offers multiple layers of security in a single solution and a single agent to deliver unparalleled protection against advanced attacks.

Under the hood, Intercept X integrates deep learning malware detection, anti-exploit technology, active-adversary protection, specific anti-ransomware technology and a host of foundational endpoint security techniques.