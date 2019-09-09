Intercept X named Best Small Business Endpoint Security Solution by SE Labs

SE Labs has awarded Sophos Intercept X Advanced the award for Best Small Business Endpoint Security Solution in their 2019 Annual Report. The award was based on top rated performances from months of in-depth tests, including malware found in the wild and targeted attacks created by SE Labs to mimic current and potential future attacks.
Intercept X Advanced has been awarded a “AAA rating” by SE Labs, the highest rating available, in every public endpoint test it has participated in for both Enterprise and Small Business Endpoint Security Software.
Intercept X Third Party Test Results
Intercept X Advanced is the world’s best endpoint protection. In addition to plaudits by SE Labs, it’s consistently performed at or near the top of multiple third-party tests.
SE Labs
- AAA Rated for Enterprise – 100% total accuracy rating
- Best Small Business Protection Award – AAA rated for SMB, 100% total accuracy rating
NSS Labs
- Ranked #1 for Security Effectiveness
- Ranked #1 for Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)
AV-Comparatives
- Ranked #1 for Malware Protection (99.9% detection, 0 false alarms)
MRG Effitas
- 100% block rate, 0 false positives – 360 Degree Assessment
- Ranked #1 for Exploit Protection
- Ranked #1 for Malware Protection
PC Magazine
- Editor’s Choice, Best Ransomware Protection for Business 2019
AV-Test
- AV-Test (Windows) – Top Product
- AV-Test (Mac) – Perfect Score
- AV-Test (Android) – Perfect Score
One reason Intercept X excels like this is because it offers multiple layers of security in a single solution and a single agent to deliver unparalleled protection against advanced attacks.
Under the hood, Intercept X integrates deep learning malware detection, anti-exploit technology, active-adversary protection, specific anti-ransomware technology and a host of foundational endpoint security techniques.